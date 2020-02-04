Subscribe to the Intercepted podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Radio Public, and other platforms. New to podcasting? Click here.
While the Iowa Democratic Party has thoroughly fumbled reporting official results of Monday’s caucuses, Sen. Bernie Sanders’s campaign has released figures showing a significant lead. This week on Intercepted: The Intercept’s Washington, D.C. Bureau Chief Ryan Grim reports from the ground in Iowa and traces the rise of today’s progressive moment to Rev. Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential campaign. Producers Jack D’Isidoro and Elise Swain speak with caucus-goers in Ottumwa, where meatpacking union workers in the state’s first satellite caucus emphatically supported Sanders. During a caucus at Drake University, Grim speaks with California Rep. Ro Khanna and Tommy Vietor of “Pod Save America” about Sanders and electability. At the Sanders campaign caucus party in Des Moines, Sanders gives a speech before election results are known, and Matt Christman of the podcast “Chapo Trap House” weighs in on this political moment.
