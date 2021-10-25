Kavitha Kasargod-Staub is embraced by her 10-year-old daughter on the front porch of their home in Washington, D.C., on October 19, 2021. Photo: Cheriss May for The Intercept

Kavitha Kasargod-Staub is embraced by her 10-year-old daughter on the front porch of their home in Washington, D.C., on October 19, 2021. Photo: Cheriss May for The Intercept