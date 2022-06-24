The far-right Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision, decimating the constitutional right to abortion. In 22 states with trigger laws ready, total or near-total bans on abortion from even the earliest stages of pregnancy go into immediate effect; four more states are expected to soon follow.
How did we get here? Where does the reproductive rights movement go next? What can be done right now to minimize the impact of this decision on the most vulnerable people? The Intercept’s Natasha Lennard talks with professor Rachel Rebouché, interim dean of Temple Law School and author of a new report titled “The New Abortion Battleground,” which looks at the legal issues that will arise across state borders and between the state and federal government; Dani McClain, a Puffin fellow at Type Media Center and the author of “We Live for the We: The Political Power of Black Motherhood”; and Hayley McMahon, an abortion access researcher and doctoral student at Emory University.