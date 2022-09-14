Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., is introducing legislation that would provide employees with paid time off during severe weather events certain to be intensified by climate change, as well as protections for those who walk off the job to seek safety during these events. The proposal follows a devastating tornado that ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, in December 2021, killing six employees — two of whom were Bush’s constituents. Amazon warehouse workers were given virtually no workplace safety training for tornadoes or other severe weather events, as The Intercept reported at the time. “Amazon won’t let us leave,” one of the warehouse employees, a father of four, reportedly texted his girlfriend before a tornado caused the building to collapse, killing him.

Amazon employees at the time expressed consternation at the lack of concern from corporate. “I know it’s the weekend and Amazon was busy blasting Michael Strahan and other wealthy people into space but can we get any kind of statement about the ‘mass casualty incident’ in Illinois,” one employee wrote on an internal Amazon message board. “I feel something could be said or a plan of action to review tornado and [severe] weather safety could be announced,” adding that “we had tornado touch downs not far” from the Jacksonville, Indiana, fulfillment center. “Every person deserves to be safe when climate disasters hit,” Bush told The Intercept. “Likewise, all workers deserve to know that they won’t be punished by their employers for prioritizing their safety during these events.”

The bill, titled the Worker Safety in Climate Disasters Act, mandates that employers offer employees two weeks paid time off in the event of a “climate disaster,” defined as a weather or climate event with the potential to cause great damage or loss of life. These include earthquakes, floods, heat events, hurricanes, severe blizzards, tornadoes, and wildfires. The bill text is available here. High heat has endangered many workers this summer, especially delivery drivers. Many delivery vehicles, including Amazon’s, do not have air conditioning. Temperatures inside UPS trucks can reportedly reach over 150 degrees; several have died from heat stroke. A video captured one UPS worker collapsing during one delivery. In July amid the Prime Day rush, an Amazon employee in a New Jersey warehouse died; Amazon moved to fix the air conditioning but denies that the worker died because of the heat.

At one Amazon delivery hub in California, nearly half of the drivers vomited from heat-related illness in recent weeks.



I wrote about how drivers feel pressured by Amazon's strict metrics to push themselves beyond safe limits during a crazy heatwave https://t.co/Cb4UKGKwzb — Avi Asher-Schapiro (@AASchapiro) September 13, 2022

The bill’s protections would also extend to employees who, because of a climate disaster, would need to care for family members affected by the closure of schools or other facilities, experienced an injury or illness affecting the employee or their family, or are affected by disruptions of public transportation or commuter routes. The bill’s co-sponsors include Reps. Chuy García, D-Ill.; Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y.; Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y.; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.; Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz.,; Barbara Lee, D-Calif.; and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. By way of enforcement, employers who violate the legislation would be considered to have not paid minimum wages under the Fair Labor Standards Act.