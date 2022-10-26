On October 15, Obama appeared on the podcast “Pod Save America.” Tommy Vietor, one of the co-hosts who was also Obama’s National Security Council spokesperson, said this to him:

I’m just wondering if you have thoughts for people who are watching this. They’re inspired by the Ukrainian resistance. They want them to defend their country successfully, but they’re also pretty nervous about continued escalation and this chatter about Russia using a nuclear weapon.

Obama responded:

I think what the Ukrainian people have accomplished is extraordinary. …

We do, however, have to be clear and honest with them about what we can and cannot do. And there are lines that we have to determine internally, the U.S., NATO, and others that take into account the risk of this tipping into a Russia/U.S./NATO conflict as opposed to a Russia/Ukraine conflict. …

Probably the thing that I’m most concerned about is that lines of communication between the White House and the Kremlin are probably as weak as they have been in a very long time. Even in some of the lowest points of the Cold War, there was still a sense of the ability to pick up a phone and work through diplomatic channels to send clear signals. And a lot of that is broken down and I don’t think it’s the fault of our administration.

I think that we’re now dealing with a type of Russian regime that is actually even more centralized, even more isolated and closed off. I think [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has consolidated decision-making to a degree that we haven’t seen even during the Soviet era and I think creates some dangerous … and us finding ways in which some of that communication can be reestablished, I think would be important.