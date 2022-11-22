Shortly after firing Twitter employees who criticized him on social media as well as privately on the company’s Slack, self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk began reversing Twitter suspensions of prominent right-wing accounts that had previously violated Twitter’s policies. These include the accounts of former President Donald Trump, who incited a violent insurrection; Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who repeatedly spread Covid-19 misinformation; and Project Veritas, which posted private information about a Facebook exec. Musk has not, however, reversed the suspension of Distributed Denial of Secrets, the nonprofit transparency collective that distributes leaked and hacked documents to journalists and researchers. During the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, DDoSecrets published BlueLeaks, a set of documents from over 200 law enforcement agencies that revealed police misconduct, including spying on activists. Revelations from BlueLeaks were widely reported in outlets including The Intercept, The Associated Press, The Guardian, The Daily Dot, The Hill, Business Insider, The Nation, Mashable, The Daily Beast, and Reuters. (I’m an adviser to DDoSecrets.)

In response to apparent pressure from law enforcement, Twitter not only permanently suspended the @DDoSecrets account, citing its policy against distributing hacked material, but also took the extraordinary step of preventing users from posting links to ddosecrets.com. If you try tweeting DDoSecrets links or even sending them to someone in a direct message, Twitter shows the error message: “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful. Visit our Help Center to learn more.” The DDoSecrets website has never been malicious or harmful; rather, it’s a vital resource for journalists, researchers, and the public. In order to censor links to ddosecrets.com, Twitter relied on a security feature that was designed to block actual malicious links, such as scams or sites trying to trick visitors into installing viruses. Twitter’s link-blocking policy states that it may block websites that distribute hacked material, but this policy has never been consistently enforced. Links to wikileaks.com, for example, have not faced similar censorship, despite that site hosting troves of data hacked from Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign as well as a dataset of CIA hacking tools known as Vault 7.