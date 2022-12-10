In 2007, when Josh Shapiro was a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, the Democratic Party found itself in a bind. Shapiro had been in office for just two years, first elected in 2004 in an uphill battle for an open seat once held by his Republican opponent, a former member of Congress. Shapiro won by 10 percentage points, and his campaign became a model for centrist Democrats seeking to strengthen the party’s base in red parts of the state. Although he was a newcomer, Shapiro quickly gained the respect of his Democratic colleagues. The party had just won control of the state House, but they had a one-seat majority and couldn’t agree on who should be speaker. That’s when Shapiro made a phone call. On the other end of the line was Republican state Rep. Dennis O’Brien. Shapiro suggested a deal: O’Brien could become the Republican speaker for a Democrat-held chamber, and Shapiro would be the first-ever deputy speaker. The trade — a Democratic majority for Shapiro’s newly created leadership position — foretold the style of politics Shapiro would engage in over the next 15 years. Since his win in Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race last month, Gov.-elect Shapiro has packed his transition team with Republicans, lobbyists, wealthy donors, and corporate executives from companies like Comcast, Aramark, and Independence Blue Cross. But one member of Shapiro’s transition personnel committee stood out: Though Shapiro’s entire election strategy was that he was the anti-MAGA candidate, his team included James Schultz, a former associate White House counsel under President Donald Trump.

Shapiro’s team, which declined to comment for this article, framed Schultz’s appointment as an effort by the incoming governor to encourage bipartisanship, building a broad tent and bringing people together in an extension of his campaign messaging. During the GOP primary, Shapiro spent ad money publicizing Republican candidate Doug Mastriano’s pro-Trump positions; Mastriano said he owed Shapiro a debt of gratitude. Then Shapiro undertook a strategy of waving his centrist banner and beat Mastriano by almost 15 percentage points in the general election. Winning over Republicans that opposed Trump’s full-throated embrace of election denialism was a key part of the strategy, according to a memo released by the Shapiro campaign on Thursday. His campaign was backed by prominent Republicans, including Schultz, who defected from the GOP after Mastriano, an election denier, won the primary; Schultz said Mastriano would “damage the conservative mission.” “Josh campaigned as a moderating voice, so it’s not surprising that he would surround himself with diverse perspectives,” said Ken Snyder, a Democratic strategist in Pennsylvania. “Jim worked for Trump, but also stood up to him by opposing his endorsed candidate Doug Mastriano. In today’s Republican Party that shows courage. It’s good that Josh would reward courage.”