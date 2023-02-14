An iconic scene from the sci-fi comedy series “Red Dwarf” meant to parody the absurdist fetishization of image forensics — in which TV and movie characters are able to perform seemingly magical image enhancements — contains one crucial kernel of truth: It is, in fact, possible to uncrop images and documents across a variety of work-related computer apps. Among the suites that include the ability are Google Workspace, Microsoft Office, and Adobe Acrobat. Being able to uncrop images and documents poses risks for sources who may be under the impression that cropped materials don’t contain the original uncropped content.

One of the hazards lies in the fact that, for some of the programs, downstream crop reversals are possible for viewers or readers of the document, not just the file’s creators or editors. Official instruction manuals, help pages, and promotional materials may mention that cropping is reversible, but this documentation at times fails to note that these operations are reversible by any viewers of a given image or document. For instance, while Google’s help page mentions that a cropped image may be reset to its original form, the instructions are addressed to the document owner. “If you want to undo the changes you’ve made to your photo,” the help page says, “reset an image back to its original photo.” The page doesn’t specify that if a reader is viewing a Google Doc someone else created and wants to undo the changes the editor made to a photo, the reader, too, can reset the image without having edit permissions for the document. For users with viewer-only access permissions, right-clicking on an image doesn’t yield the option to “reset image.” In this situation, however, all one has to do is right-click on the image, select copy, and then paste the image into a new Google Doc. Right-clicking the pasted image in the new document will allow the reader to select “reset image.” (I’ve put together an example to show how the crop reversal works in this case.) An original uncropped image in a Google Doc can also be viewed by downloading a “web page (.html, zipped)” version of the document. The uncropped image will then be in the downloaded images folder. Enterprising users have even written code that makes it easy to see uncropped images. On places like GitHub, they post scripts that can be loaded into web browsers to display uncropped images by default in any viewable Google Doc.