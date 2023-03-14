The Intercept is pleased to announce that Annie Chabel will be its inaugural chief executive officer, and Nobel Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa and Omidyar Group Managing Director Pat Christen will join its new board of directors.

Annie’s experience, talents, and unique skill set make her the ideal leader for The Intercept as our organization enters this exciting new phase. She was previously the chief operating officer of the Center for Investigative Reporting, where she oversaw all business operations for the organization and served as interim CEO in 2021. Prior to serving as CIR’s COO, Annie focused on institutional fundraising and philanthropic partnerships for CIR, significantly expanding the organization’s foundation giving.

Last year, Annie acted as a consultant for The Intercept and was instrumental in planning the organization’s spin-out from First Look Media. Throughout that process, it quickly became clear to all of us that Annie’s business acumen, knowledge of nonprofit journalism, and strong alignment with The Intercept’s core investigative mission made her the right choice for the CEO job.

Maria and Pat will play a crucial role in The Intercept’s future development as the organization continues to diversify its funding sources and support the brand of hard-hitting journalism that has made our newsroom one of the most impactful of the past nine years. Their tenacious leadership through moments of crisis and dedication to serving vulnerable communities seamlessly aligns with our mission. It’s truly a privilege to count on their counsel during this consequential phase in our organization’s life.

Maria is the co-founder and CEO of Rappler, the Philippines’ leading investigative news site. Her work has received multiple international awards, including the Golden Pen of Freedom and the Knight International Journalism Award. In 2021, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.” A globally recognized leader in independent journalism, Maria brings her expertise as a journalist and entrepreneur in digital media with a commitment to protecting press freedom and breaking down disinformation campaigns.

Pat is a managing director of The Omidyar Group and a senior adviser to philanthropists Pierre and Pam Omidyar. Deeply committed to learning, innovation, and impact, Pat’s experience spans several decades, addressing social and health issues in the United States and abroad. Previously, Pat served as president and CEO of Hopelab, an organization focused on the development of technology to drive positive health outcomes among young people. Prior to Hopelab, Pat led the San Francisco AIDS Foundation for 15 years. There she played a role in crafting the federal Ryan White CARE Act, which now provides more than $2.3 billion in AIDS funding annually. She also served as president of the Pangaea Global AIDS Foundation, setting up AIDS clinics and playing an active role in global AIDS-planning efforts, and helped steward construction of the Infectious Diseases Institute at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, a state-of-the-art AIDS clinic, research, and training center.

Maria and Pat’s board appointments begin on April 1. Annie will officially assume the role of CEO on May 1. Roger Hodge will continue to lead the newsroom as editor-in-chief. Annie and Roger will report directly to the board of directors, ensuring that business and editorial are equal partners. On May 1, I will resume my role as general counsel.