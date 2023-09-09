Become A Member

Inside the Lefty Congressional Delegation to Latin America

Rep. Greg Casar gives a rundown of a recent trip he, AOC, and a handful of other Democratic lawmakers took to leftist-run Latin American nations.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Greg Casar (D-Texas) are seen outside the U.S. Capitol July 25, 2023. Photo: Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images

The U.S. and Venezuela are in talks to further relax sanctions in exchange for a free and fair election next year. This week on Deconstructed, Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, joins Ryan Grim to discuss the recent trip he, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other progressive Democrats took to Latin America, visiting with leaders and discussing the impact of past and present U.S. policies in the region — and how to rectify them. Casar discusses the U.S. role in dirty wars throughout the region, the urgency in establishing new relations with Latin America, and impact of policies on the region today.

Contact the author:

podcasts@​theintercept.com

