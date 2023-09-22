Become A Member

Inside Biden’s Secret Arms Deal

Leaked documents show how the U.S. helped Pakistan get a bailout from the International Monetary Fund through a secret arms deal to Ukraine.

A Ukrainian servicemember points towards 30mm incendiary ammunition inside a storage warehouse, in the Donetsk Region of Ukraine on May 22, 2023. Ukrainian military mechanics and armored vehicle crew members of the 214th Separate Special Battalion conduct field tests and repair operations on damaged and captured vehicles following the battalion's combat missions in city of Bakhmut. (Photo by Justin Yau/ Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
A Ukrainian service member points toward ammunition inside a storage warehouse in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on May 22, 2023. Photo: Justin Yau/ Sipa via AP

The U.S. orchestrated a secret arms deal to send weapons to Ukraine, helping Pakistan reach the threshold needed for an International Monetary Fund loan to save the country’s economy, according to two sources with knowledge of the arrangement and documents leaked to The Intercept. This week on a special Deconstructed and Intercepted crossover episode, Ryan Grim and Murtaza Hussain discuss their reporting on the behind-the-scenes maneuvering of Pakistani arms sales to the U.S. for the purpose of supplying the Ukrainian military. Grim and Hussain are joined by Arif Rafiq, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute and political risk analyst who focuses on Pakistan and the region. They break down the U.S.’s pressure to oust former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the IMF’s role in the country, and Pakistan’s political economy.

Contact the author:

podcasts@​theintercept.com

