Azerbaijan War on Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh Forcibly Displaced Tens of Thousands

Control over Nagorno-Karabakh sits at the center of a shifting geopolitical landscape and an emerging Cold War 2.0.

This photograph taken on October 1, 2023 during an Azeri government organized media trip shows weapons, vehicles and other military equipment captured by Azerbaijani army from Armenian separatists displayed for the press in the village of Signag in the territories of Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan retook from Armenia after its one-day offensive last week.
Weapons, vehicles and other military equipment captured by Azerbaijani army from Armenian separatists displayed for the press in Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan on Oct. 1, 2023. Photo illustration: Elise Swain/The Intercept; Photo:Getty Images

Nearly the entire population of 120,000 ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh has been forced to flee their homes after the latest Azerbaijani military assault, according to Armenian authorities and the U.N. This week on Intercepted, Maria Titizian, editor-in-chief of EVN Report, joins Jeremy Scahill and Murtaza Hussain to discuss the history leading up to the recent Azerbaijani offensive and mass exodus of civilians, the collapse of the Republic of Artsakh, and the emerging geopolitical alliances exploiting the protracted humanitarian crisis.

