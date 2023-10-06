Become A Member

Hijacked Hope: Why a Decade of Mass Protest Backfired

Vincent Bevins discusses his new book, “If We Burn: The Mass Protest Decade and the Missing Revolution,” and the global protest movements of the 2010s.

S??o Paulo, Brazil, Jan 12th 2016 - Between 2,000 (according to police) and 8,000 (according to organizators) participate of a deminstration in S??o Paulo, Brazil, against a new raise in public transport fares, from R$ 3,50 to R$ 3,80 (around U$ 0,07 of difference - sounds little, but the country faces a harsh economic crisis which is cuttting wages and raising unemployment taxes). The protest was called by MPL (Free Pass Movement),the same ones from the 2013 protests, and was hardly repressed by the police, who didn't allowed the rally to make it's way. Policemen used several shred bombs and tear gas bombs, besides pepper spray, to dismantle the peacefu demonstration (Photo by Gustavo Basso/NurPhoto) (Photo by NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A demonstration against a raise in public transportation fares on Jan. 12, 2016, in São Paulo. Photo: Gustavo Basso/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 2010s bore witness to a decade of massive global protests, from the seismic events of the Arab Spring to the birth of Occupy Wall Street and the fervor of the Umbrella Movement in Hong Kong. But what tangible accomplishments emerged from these impassioned movements?

This week on Deconstructed, Ryan Grim is joined by Vincent Bevins, a veteran foreign correspondent and author of “If We Burn: The Mass Protest Decade and the Missing Revolution.” Bevins and Grim discuss the Arab Spring and the mass anti-austerity demonstrations in Brazil, and scrutinize the unsettling reality that, in numerous instances across various nations, conditions either stagnated or took a more repressive turn. Bevins details how more organized and, oftentimes, more authoritarian forces — ranging from organized groups to governments — were adept at harnessing the unrest, co-opting it, and ruthlessly quashing these burgeoning movements.

Transcript coming soon.

