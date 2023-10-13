Become A Member

Fog of War: The Media and the Israel–Palestine Conflict

Horrific unverified claims about the conflict spread like wildfire by news outlets and on social media, rapidly fueling tensions and violence.

KFAR AZA, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 10: IDF soldiers remove the body of civilians who were killed days earlier in an attack by Hamas militants on this kibbutz near the border with Gaza, on October 10, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and conducted airstrikes on Palestinian territory after an attack by Hamas killed hundreds and took more than 100 hostages. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 700 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and ongoing retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza killing hundreds. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Israel Defense Forces soldiers remove the bodies of civilians who were killed in an attack by Hamas militants near the border with Gaza on Oct. 10, 2023 in Kfar Aza, Israel. Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

This week on Deconstructed, Ryan Grim is joined by Intercept reporter Alice Speri, who has frequently reported from occupied Palestinian territory, and Palestinian American writer and political analyst Yousef Munayyer. Speri and Munayyer discuss the history behind the violence that exploded Saturday, with Hamas capturing and killing an unprecedented number of Israelis, including hundreds of civilians. They also examine the current spread of misinformation during the conflict, how the media has historically ignored violence perpetrated by Israel, and how the impunity surrounding many of those attacks by Israeli forces has given the government freedom to collectively punish Palestinian civilians broadly in revenge for the assault by Hamas.

