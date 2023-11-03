Become A Member

The Squad Is Getting Primaried for Standing Against the War

Justice Democrats co-founder Waleed Shahid and Ryan Grim discuss the domestic political response to Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking live via video at the AIPAC Policy Conference, on March 1, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Michael Brochstein

Fourteen Democratic senators called for a “short-term cessation of hostilities” on Thursday, as Israel’s airstrikes continued for the fourth week and a ground invasion intensified. So far 18 House members have signed on to a resolution, introduced weeks earlier, with stronger calls for an “immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Israel and occupied Palestine.” Pro-Israel lobbying groups have already begun efforts to oust House members pushing for a ceasefire. This week on Deconstructed, Democratic strategist Waleed Shahid joins Ryan Grim to discuss the powerful influence of groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and Democratic Majority for Israel in shaping U.S.-Israel policy, the generational shift challenging their power, and how Arab and Muslim communities are responding to the Biden administration’s response to the war.

