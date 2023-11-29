Ahmad Salaima is welcomed by relatives after 30 Palestinian detainees were released from Israeli prisons during an extended truce deal in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Nov. 28, 2023. Photo illustration: Elise Swain/The Intercept; Photo: Getty Images

Prisoners, Propaganda, and the Battle Over the Gaza War Narrative

As the fragile truce between Hamas and Israel continues to yield the release of hostages and prisoners, Israel is vowing to escalate the war.