Krystal Ball and Ryan Grim on the Squad

They discuss Grim’s new book, “The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., attends a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 26, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ryan Grim has a new book out called “The Squad: AOC and the Hope of a Political Revolution.” This week on Deconstructed, Grim’s “Breaking Points” co-host Krystal Ball, a former MSNBC host, interviews him about his latest book. The conversation was held at Politics and Prose bookstore in Washington, D.C. Like we did earlier with our Naomi Klein interview, we’re running the conversation here as today’s episode. The event included a brief reading and a wide-ranging conversation that touched on the Squad’s relationship to Democratic leadership, criticism of its willingness to stand up to Democratic Party bosses, and the big-money operation launched by pro-Israel super PACS, organized by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, to oust members of the Squad and purge the party of Democrats who agree with them. You can preorder the book here.

Transcript coming soon.

