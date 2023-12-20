Become A Member

© THE INTERCEPT

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Terms of Use Privacy

Watch: A Conversation on the Horrors in Gaza With Jeremy Scahill and Sharif Abdel Kouddous

Intercept co-founder Jeremy Scahill and journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous discuss the U.S. role in Israel’s scorched-earth campaign to annihilate Gaza.

Donate
RAFAH, GAZA - DEC 19: Civil defense teams and Palestinians in the area carried out search and rescue operations in the rubble of the buildings destroyed in the Israeli attack, on December 19, 2023. It was reported that there were dead and wounded as a result of the Israeli army's attack on Rafah city in Gaza. (Photo by Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Civil defense teams and Palestinians in the area carry out search and rescue operations in Rafah, Gaza, on Dec. 19, 2023. Photo: Abed Zagout/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel is barring international reporters from entering Gaza — and systematically killing the Palestinian journalists who are the eyes and ears of the world, reporting from this Israeli-enforced killing cage.

Intercept co-founder Jeremy Scahill hosted a live conversation with independent journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous on Tuesday about the U.S. role in Israel’s scorched-earth campaign to annihilate Gaza, the future of Palestinian resistance, and the urgent need for journalism that tells the truth about this crisis.

Kouddous has reported from inside Gaza; his work has appeared on Al Jazeera, Democracy Now!, and more. He’s also a co-producer of the Palestine Festival of Literature. His George Polk Award-winning documentary “The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh” helped expose the White House’s efforts to avoid a U.S. investigation after the prominent Palestinian American journalist was shot dead by Israeli forces.

Contact the author:

media@​theintercept.com

Related

Latest Stories

Join The Conversation