Watch: A Conversation on the Horrors in Gaza With Jeremy Scahill and Sharif Abdel Kouddous

Israel is barring international reporters from entering Gaza — and systematically killing the Palestinian journalists who are the eyes and ears of the world, reporting from this Israeli-enforced killing cage.

Intercept co-founder Jeremy Scahill hosted a live conversation with independent journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous on Tuesday about the U.S. role in Israel’s scorched-earth campaign to annihilate Gaza, the future of Palestinian resistance, and the urgent need for journalism that tells the truth about this crisis.

Kouddous has reported from inside Gaza; his work has appeared on Al Jazeera, Democracy Now!, and more. He’s also a co-producer of the Palestine Festival of Literature. His George Polk Award-winning documentary “The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh” helped expose the White House’s efforts to avoid a U.S. investigation after the prominent Palestinian American journalist was shot dead by Israeli forces.