No Safe Place in Gaza

Humanitarian aid into Gaza faces “near insurmountable challenges,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday at a news conference in Geneva. Amed Khan, a humanitarian relief activist who has helped deliver aid in war zones around the world, said the refugee situation in Gaza is unlike any other: “There is no safe place to go.” Khan joins Ryan Grim on Deconstructed this week to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and why President Joe Biden’s unwavering support for Israel in the war motivated him to quit the Biden Victory Fund National Finance Committee.
