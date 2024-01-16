Watch: Trump’s Iowa Landslide and What’s Next for the GOP in 2024

The 2024 Republican presidential primary is underway — and, on Monday, former President Donald Trump secured a runaway victory in Iowa. The Intercept’s D.C. Bureau Chief Ryan Grim was joined by politics reporters Ken Klippenstein and Prem Thakker in a virtual roundtable on the results of the Iowa caucuses and the year ahead in GOP politics.

Among the topics they discussed were Trump’s conspicuous silence on Israel’s war on Gaza, Nikki Haley’s positioning on U.S. support for Ukraine, the Project 2025 plan by conservative groups to overhaul the federal government in the event of a Republican presidential win, the growing ambivalence among young Democrats toward voting for Joe Biden, and the next primary race in New Hampshire.

“[The Iowa results were] probably the best of all worlds for Donald Trump,” Grim said. “Nikki Haley, who was his biggest threat in New Hampshire … finished third place. That hurts her heading into New Hampshire. [Ron] DeSantis doesn’t have a path that I can see to any victory in any state.”

Looking ahead to the November election, Klippenstein and Thakker said that even if Trump doesn’t win another term, the demand for his brand of politics among Republican voters will endure.

“Just from the results we have, there are two ways of looking at it: One is Trump versus non-Trump votes. … Another frame is if you think of it as MAGA and MAGA-adjacent politics versus non-MAGA,” Thakker said. “That reminds you that there might be some people who are tired of Trump and his tweets or he could be a little less brash … but regardless, there still seems to be an appetite for it.”