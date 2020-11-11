The Biden transition team has appointed Michael McCabe to its agency review team at the Environmental Protection Agency. McCabe, who served as Biden’s communications and projects director between 1987 and 1995 and as deputy administrator of the EPA at the end of the Clinton administration, led DuPont’s defense of the toxic PFAS chemical PFOA. McCabe began managing DuPont’s communications with the EPA about the toxic chemical in 2003, two years after he left his job as deputy administrator of the agency, and continued in that role until at least 2006. As The Intercept previously reported, his still fresh relationships with his former colleagues in government came in handy as McCabe skillfully and successfully helped the giant corporation dodge the agency’s efforts to set binding limits on the chemical.

When McCabe began overseeing the team of attorneys and high-level former EPA staffers, the agency had just initiated a “priority review” of PFOA, a perfluorinated chemical DuPont used since the 1950s to make its blockbuster nonstick coating, Teflon. At that point, the chemical had already been discovered in the drinking water of tens of thousands of people living near one of the company’s plants, in Parkersburg, West Virginia. DuPont already knew that PFOA accumulated in workers bodies and caused a wide range of health effects, including cancer, in lab animals. Over time, the chemical would be found to cause a long list of human health effects in addition to cancer. If it deemed PFOA sufficiently toxic through the priority review, the EPA could go on to regulate it under several laws, including the Toxic Substances Control Act and the Clean Water Act. As DuPont knew, such a move could trigger hefty cleanup costs, and McCabe’s team made every effort to avoid that outcome. Among the high-profile former EPA officials who worked with him to protect the chemical — and DuPont’s profits from it — during this time was Linda Fisher, an attorney who succeeded him as deputy administrator at the EPA.

McCabe’s team worked so closely with EPA staff that they sometimes knew what was contained in the agency’s documents before they became public and saw at least one presentation before it was given. The DuPont team also drafted quotes that they attributed to EPA officials in DuPont press releases. In 2007, attorney Rob Bilott, who sued DuPont over the contamination, deposed McCabe. When asked about requesting quotes from the EPA, McCabe said the practice was “customary.”

Photo: US Congress

Ultimately, his team succeeded in avoiding regulation that would have cost DuPont dearly. One of the upshots of the months of negotiations was an agreement to phase out PFOA. As part of the negotiations for that deal, McCabe’s team requested that the EPA issue reassuring statements about the safety of chemicals and products that contained PFOA. The EPA obliged. Asked about the EPA’s highly favorable statements about PFOA in his December 2007 deposition, McCabe insisted that they were “not a quid pro quo” for the DuPont’s agreement to phase it out. Biden, who represented Delaware in the Senate for 36 years, has a long and complicated relationship with DuPont, which has been headquartered in the state for more than 200 years. McCabe’s consulting company, which led the defense of PFOA, is headquartered in Delaware as well. In 2006, the EPA did fine DuPont for having withheld what it knew about the toxicity of PFOA, as well as the chemical’s presence in drinking water, in the blood of people living near its West Virginia plant, and in the babies of some of its female workers, two of whom were born with birth defects. At the time, the agency noted that the amount of the fine —$10.5 million, plus an additional $6 million for “supplemental environmental projects” — was “the largest civil administrative penalty EPA has ever obtained under any federal environmental statute.” Yet the fine was also less than a single day’s revenue from DuPont’s performance materials division, which used PFOA.