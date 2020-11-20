Looking at the lay of the political land, there are plenty of reasons for Democrats to feel down. Failing to take the Senate in January would badly hobble a Biden administration’s legislative agenda. A 6-3 Supreme Court is likely to be hostile to executive action and regulation. The pandemic is surging and the economy is slowing — and without the ability to legislate, the capacity of the government to respond to the economic slowdown would be in the hands of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has repeatedly shown a willingness to scorch the earth and every norm on it if it means a slight relative increase in his own power or the power of the right. Meanwhile Republicans across the country are salivating at the prospect of a gerrymandered 2022 midterm wipeout. Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has already promised that the GOP will retake the House. And that would mean two years of investigations into Joe Biden between then and the 2024 election. On today’s episode of Deconstructed, we talk about what Democrats actually can do to help both themselves and the country in the next few years, even in the face of steadfast Republican opposition.

Republicans have shown a complete disregard for democracy in the wake of the November elections — or, at minimum, are fine with dispensing with it for partisan gain. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Thursday cited “My Cousin Vinny” while insisting the election was stolen. Some Michigan Republicans, meanwhile, have been fighting certification of the election, and Donald Trump celebrated them by bringing them to the White House. The next time Republicans consolidate power, the onslaught on voting and elections will be fierce. It’s all happening amid a backdrop of ecological and climate collapse, fueling a rise of ethnonationalism and reactionary politics around the globe, which itself is further fueled by mass migrations precipitated by the crisis. The world is falling apart, and the right’s authoritarianism is an attractive response to a frightened and divided public. The good news is that we’re not there yet, that Democrats have agency and power if they choose to use it, and that the country still believes in the cultural norms of democracy, which are far more important than laws on paper. The public has decided that Trump has lost the election, so he has to go. Democrats need to harness that belief and push forward. Even though the stakes of the contest couldn’t possibly be higher, paradoxically, small moves one way or another can be decisive. Both parties can expect at least, say, 47 percent of the vote each election cycle in this sharply divided country, meaning that control goes to the party that can win those few extra points, through a combination of mobilizing its base, organizing new voters, persuading people to switch, and fighting off efforts to steal it. And so small wins by Biden on behalf of the public — if they move just a few percent — can have huge ramifications. And it turns out there are a few things Biden can do unilaterally that would create good will and grow the economy and drive up wages. And that’s what people vote on. The most important thing Biden can do is make sure the Federal Reserve will dedicate itself to creating jobs and growing the economy. There are indications that Trump’s pick for the Fed, Jerome Powell, has a surprising appetite for aggressive intervention on behalf of regular people struggling in this economy. Late Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin ended several Fed lending programs, including one aimed at Main Street, and Powell publicly protested, a rare move from a Fed chair. The Fed bucking an administration isn’t something to encourage, but the aggressive impulse to use all the tools at the Fed’s disposal certainly should be.

Democrats have agency and power if they choose to use it, and the country still believes in the cultural norms of democracy, which are far more important than laws on paper.