Citizens for Sanity , a shadowy nonprofit run by three former Trump administration officials, has purchased $33 million worth of air time this month to flood airwaves with violent, misleading ads that claim that Democrats are exclusively to blame for a series of lurid crimes caught on surveillance cameras in recent years. Reporting on the tax-exempt nonprofit’s first wave of ads — which filled the screens of baseball fans with unwelcome images of violence between innings of playoff games — revealed that the Republican operatives responsible for the attacks all work closely with Stephen Miller, the former president’s speechwriter, who has played a key role in promoting the anti-Democrat ad campaign on social media. The group’s latest ad, posted online Saturday, seeks to rewrite history by blaming President Joe Biden for the sickening rise in racist attacks on Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic, which first spiked in March 2020 when then-President Donald Trump started calling Covid-19 “the Chinese virus” and “the Kung flu.” The ad, which is provocatively titled, “Why Don’t Asian Lives Matter to Joe Biden and His Left-Wing Allies?” seeks to exploit justifiable outrage over the violence by confronting viewers with distressing images of 17 attacks on Asian Americans since 2020, as a narrator insists that the blame lies with Biden and “left-wing prosecutors who won’t prosecute — liberals freeing predators.”

WATCH: Why Don't Asian Lives Matter to Joe Biden and his liberal allies? pic.twitter.com/C0Nu9LyfeK — Citizens for Sanity (@citizens_sanity) October 22, 2022

That language, including the reference to the Black Lives Matter movement, seems to be carefully calibrated to stoke racial resentment between Black and Asian communities by implying that Democrats have enacted criminal justice policies that, according to narration scripted by the former Trump aides, “have allowed deranged criminals to roam free, putting Asians in grave danger.” But what is missing from the ad is perhaps more revealing than what is in it. None of the clips of violence are dated, which prevents viewers from knowing that almost all of the crimes were committed either during or shortly after Trump’s presidency. Using the video clips as clues, I was able to find news reports on 16 of the 17 incidents. One of the most shocking assaults, on an 84-year-old Chinese man who was kicked to the pavement from his seated walker in San Francisco, took place when Trump was president, on February 20, 2020. Six other attacks took place less than a month into Biden’s term. At least 12 of the victims shown in the ad were attacked before May 20, 2021, when Biden signed the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, federal legislation aimed at combatting the racist attacks, which was introduced by two Asian American Democratic lawmakers, Rep. Grace Meng of New York, and Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii. In at least one case, an assault on a 91-year-old man who was shoved to the ground in Oakland’s Chinatown on January 31, 2021, the ad makers appear to have zoomed in on the original surveillance camera video so that the part of the date stamp that clearly showed the month is cropped out. All of the news reports on the violence featured in the ad have also been edited to remove mentions of bigotry triggered by the pandemic and Trump’s rhetoric.