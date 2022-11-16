Ajay Kumar, an Indian asylum seeker, was force fed in 2019 while on hunger strike in the El Paso Service Processing Center in Texas. A video of his force-feeding in 2019 was obtained by The Intercept — redactions by ICE. Photo illustration: Elise Swain/The Intercept Ajay Kumar, an Indian asylum seeker, was force fed in 2019 while on hunger strike in the El Paso Service Processing Center in Texas. A video of his force-feeding in 2019 was obtained by The Intercept — redactions by ICE. Photo illustration: Elise Swain/The Intercept

This Is How the Federal Government Force-Feeds Detainees Ajay Kumar was force-fed while detained in an immigration jail. Years later, The Intercept finally got ahold of the video recording.