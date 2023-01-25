Silicon Valley dodged a hail of congressional bullets through the last several months of 2022. A suite of antitrust legislation threatened to puncture the industry’s monopolistic business model, but the bills never left the upper chamber. The legislative package represented the most advanced legislative threat to Big Tech since the industry’s birth. Several bills passed through the House of Representatives and others, sponsored by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee. Following the November elections, which saw Republicans take over the House, Big Tech’s Washington lobby kicked it into higher gear, working to make sure the threat didn’t materialize in the next Congress. And they found an unlikely hero: Taylor Swift.

In mid-November, Swifties looking to secure tickets to the singer’s upcoming Eras Tour were foiled en masse by monopolistic incompetence of Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, which melted down amid the surge in demand. It was a poignant demonstration of monopolism run amok — and of what a mistake it had been for the Obama administration to have greenlighted the Ticketmaster-Live Nation merger that effectively ended competition in the ticketing industry. Politicians dutifully denounced the decrepit company, and Big Tech spied an opening to deflect and distract. The next day, the lobbying firm NetChoice, which represents the Big Tech conglomerates in Washington, urged Congress and antitrust policymakers to focus their attention on Ticketmaster. “Congress and progressives like Amy Klobuchar are spending all this time going after tech leaders including Meta, Google, Amazon and Apple, which are far from monopolies,” NetChoice policy counsel Jennifer Huddleston said in an email November 16 to press and Washington power brokers. “Instead, the government should use existing laws and resources to protect consumers and investigate Ticketmaster’s anti-competitive practices in the concert marketplace.”

For its first hearing of the year on Tuesday, January 24, the Senate Judiciary Committee chose to target Live Nation, with Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in a panel titled, “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment.” The hearing included testimony from Joe Berchtold, president and chief financial officer of Live Nation Entertainment; Jack Groetzinger, CEO of SeatGeek; Jerry Mickelson, CEO and president of Jam Productions; and musician Clyde Lawrence of the band Lawrence; and advocates on both sides of the issue.

Senator Amy Klobuchar kicked it off with a reference to Taylor Swift. ? pic.twitter.com/FjhBR5JCJe — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) January 24, 2023

The choice of hearing sends a signal regarding congressional priorities, and Swifties and Big Tech alike celebrated the coal-raking of Ticketmaster. Indeed, there are few companies less popular for better reasons than Ticketmaster, which controls some 80 percent of the concert venue market.

Another real time fact check on Live Nation-Ticketmaster's spin. Their claim that they only control about 50-60% of the ticketing business is bogus. pic.twitter.com/tJURM4gcWc — American Economic Liberties Project (@econliberties) January 24, 2023

Big Tech’s targeting of Ticketmaster is far from altruistic, however. On Tuesday, Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel of NetChoice, laid out the industry’s interest in the case. The Ticketmaster example, Szabo said in a statement, shows that, actually, there’s no need for all the work Congress and federal antitrust regulators like FTC Chair Lina Khan are doing to rethink competition policy in order to encompass industries like Big Tech. Ticketmaster is such a flagrant example of monopolistic practices, yet regulators have done nothing to break them up. If Washington won’t even bother with the low-hanging fruit, how can it chop down trees in Silicon Valley?

"There's literally not been a single time in our career where we've played at a Live Nation venue where we had any opportunity to not have Live Nation be the promoter or Ticketmaster be the ticketing company." - @lawrencetheband



This is what a monopoly looks like. pic.twitter.com/5RnVgBn8Wb — American Economic Liberties Project (@econliberties) January 24, 2023