After leaving the Democratic Party last year, Kyrsten Sinema will run for reelection to the U.S. Senate as an independent in 2024, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal earlier this month. In her bid for reelection as the senior senator from Arizona, Sinema faces a dour approval rating in her home state and will have to fend off a challenge by Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, who has launched an aggressive challenge to the incumbent. In a hyperpolarized state, winning as an independent could be daunting. But Sinema has amassed a hearty war chest, thanks in part to six-figure contributions from crypto stakeholders pouring in since she joined a congressional caucus that sought to explore issues that would affect their industry. The windfall from the crypto industry completes a two-year arc for Sinema, who went from being a proponent of regulations that some crypto giants opposed to a force for compromise with the industry. The softened legislation on regulations fell by the wayside, though Sinema’s crypto donations kept pouring in.

“There’s not a lot of money in being a crypto skeptic.”

In the last three years, Sinema has taken in almost a half a million dollars from crypto businesses and investors. In 2021, as her position on regulating crypto eased, she raised at least $175,000 in campaign cash from the industry. Between 2022 and 2023, her campaign has received more than $330,000 from crypto companies and firms with crypto holdings. “There’s not a lot of money in being a crypto skeptic,” said Mark Hays, a senior policy analyst with Americans for Financial Reform and Demand Progress. Some of the largest Sinema campaign contributions over the last four years came from employees at massive private equity firms who began investing heavily in crypto and blockchain technologies in the run up to the formation of Sinema’s new caucus. These include Apollo Global Management and Andreessen Horowitz, both of which started crypto funds worth hundreds of millions.

According to Sinema’s most recent financial disclosures, fundraising from crypto-aligned interests isn’t slowing down. Donald Trump spokesperson turned cryptocurrency evangelist Anthony Scaramucci donated $6,600 to Sinema’s campaign in February, despite suffering a major loss from the implosion of crypto exchange FTX last year. (Scaramucci remains confident in crypto.) “I’m not one of these religious figures that’s going to chant ‘Bitcoin über alles’ no matter what is going on in life,” Scaramucci said earlier this month. “So I want to frame it from that perspective, and then tell you that I’m more bullish now than I’ve ever been.” Financial Innovation Caucus At its inception, the trajectory of Sinema’s crypto caucus wasn’t set in stone. In May 2021, Sinema and Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., started a coalition to support financial innovations including blockchain technology and central bank digital currencies to promote “financial inclusion and opportunity for all.” The Financial Innovation Caucus has nine members including Sinema, Lummis, six Republicans, and Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. (The caucus website still lists Sinema as a Democrat.) The caucus sprang into action during a congressional debate over the bipartisan infrastructure bill in August 2021. Sinema — along with Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Mark Warner, D-Va. — proposed an amendment that would have strengthened cryptocurrency reporting requirements by narrowing certain exemptions. The amendment was backed by the White House but drew immediate criticism from the cryptocurrency industry, which preferred an alternative proposal that would have loosened reporting requirements. The president of the Blockchain Association, a trade group that advocates for “the future of crypto,” called the Sinema amendment “terrible.” A spokesperson for Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm that launched a $2.2 billion crypto fund that June, said the proposal would be a “stunning loss for America.”

Several days later, Sinema and her co-authors on the amendment came around on some of the crypto industry’s concerns. Sinema, Warner, Portman, Lummis, and former Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., announced that they had compromised on a proposal to exempt certain groups like software developers and crypto miners from enhanced reporting requirements. Both the Blockchain Association and the White House supported the compromise, but the bill failed in the Senate.

