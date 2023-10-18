Become A Member

India — and the World — After Gaza

Indian author and journalist Pankaj Mishra helps explain the new era of crisis that the world is entering upon.

People protest against Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip in Srinagar Kashmir, India on Oct. 13, 2023. Photo illustration: Elise Swain/The Intercept; Photo: Getty Images

The Indian government was locked in a crisis over its alleged assassination of a Canadian citizen when a war between Israel and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip broke out that threatens to upend the global order. As the liberal international system begins to fray under these pressures, Indian author and journalist Pankaj Mishra joins host Murtaza Hussain on this week’s Intercepted to discuss how the war in the Middle East is reshaping global politics, the evolution of India’s foreign policy, and its crisis with Canada over an alleged assassination.

Transcript coming soon.

