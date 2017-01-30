Donald Trump’s executive order barring nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries from travel to the United States has outraged many Americans, and fostered ill-will across the globe, but one group, at least, is delighted: the nation’s deportation officers and border patrol agents.

Two unions, representing more than 21,000 immigration officers, praised Trump’s action on Saturday night, shortly after federal judges had ordered a halt to the deportation of refugees, tourists and legal permanent residents detained at airports nationwide.

“As representatives of the nation’s frontline immigration officers and agents responsible for enforcing our laws and protecting our borders, we fully support and appreciate President Trump’s swift and decisive action to keep the American people safe and allow law enforcement to do its job,” the National Border Patrol Council and the National Immigration and Customs Enforcement Council said in a joint statement.

“We applaud the three executive orders he has issued to date,” the unions added, in reference to Trump’s travel ban as well as his orders to construct a wall along the Mexican border and hire 5,000 additional border patrol agents and 10,000 additional immigration officers. “Morale amongst our agents and officers has increased exponentially since the signing of the orders,” the unions reported.

The political leanings of the unions, which both endorsed Trump during his campaign for the presidency, might help explain the extreme reluctance of immigration officers at the nation’s airports to comply with court orders requiring them to give detained travelers access to legal counsel.

Immigration officers at Dulles International Airport in Washington even refused to allow four members of Congress into the area where the detainees were being held on Sunday.