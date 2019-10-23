It was July of last year, and the man’s daughter was to be married soon. A box of celebratory gifts — clothing and perfume from family in the Middle East — arrived at Buffalo Niagara International Airport customs. The man had picked up similar shipments a handful of times before, enough to know the routine: The customs office calls to let him know his items have arrived, inspects the goods, and tells him to pay an import duty at an office just 13 miles away at the Peace Bridge, which connects the U.S. to Canada.

This time, however, when he arrived at the bridge office as instructed, carrying a handwritten note from the original customs office, the man, a U.S. citizen, was detained and searched by Customs and Border Protection, he said. His phones were seized and his car rifled through. His father and cousin, who had been waiting in the vehicle, were themselves detained, ordered into the office to answer questions about their national backgrounds.

The incident, as described by the man and his attorneys, illustrates just how ready officials are to conduct invasive searches at the border, where, in the name of national security, certain due process protections normally afforded Americans under the Fourth Amendment are not observed. It also calls into question whether the man, who is Muslim, was singled out because of his faith. The man, who asked not to be named because he fears retaliation and harrassment, was not flying or otherwise crossing the border that day and did not expect to be detained while merely trying to clear a package of gifts.

CBP did not respond to requests for comment.

Every citizen of the United States is constitutionally protected against unreasonable searches and seizures — but there are exceptions. Although the law demands that police interested in the contents of your car trunk or location of your iPhone first obtain a warrant, the rules change for Americans traveling through, say, an airport, or a road checkpoint along the Mexican border. This is known as the “border search exception” to the Fourth Amendment. In these instances, courts have ruled, law enforcement can conduct a “routine” search of you and your belongings, like emptying of your pockets or opening your bag at airport security, without a warrant or even cause for suspicion. Any search at the border considered “non-routine” — a strip search, for instance — requires some modicum of suspicion.

But routine or non-routine, the border search exception is grounded in traversal of the border itself, the rationale being that a government’s interest in who is attempting to enter the country (and what they’re carrying) is a reasonable one. “Searches made at the border, pursuant to the long-standing right of the sovereign to protect itself by stopping and examining persons and property crossing into this country, are reasonable simply by virtue of the fact that they occur at the border,” the Supreme Court ruled in a landmark 1977 border search case.

But CBP’s “authority isn’t a blank check to subject people to invasive border-type searches if they aren’t actually trying to cross the border,” New York Civil Liberties policy counsel Zach Ahmad told The Intercept. “It is incumbent on CBP to determine when someone is actually trying to enter or leave the country.”

The New York man — let’s call him John Doe — found himself on that July day stuck in this legal gray zone, where constitutional norms are suspended and Homeland Security asserts itself unflinchingly. He and one of the attorneys, Albert Fox Cahn, discussed the incident by phone in an interview with The Intercept.

Normally when paying the import duty at the airport, Doe could simply hand over the money and drive home. In the July incident, at the CBP cashier’s counter, Doe was asked where he’d come from. He showed his paperwork from the customs office just 12 miles away and explained that he hadn’t arrived from anywhere by plane; he was an American and a local, with no intention of crossing the border that day or any other that day.

He was asked for his identification in order to pay the small duty fee for his daughter’s gifts, and only then realized that he’d left his wallet at home. When he explained this, that he’d made an honest mistake and wanted only to pay the routine duty owed and depart, he was told that in fact he wasn’t permitted to leave. Doe asked if he could speak to a supervisor who might be familiar with his situation — a customs official at the airport had emailed ahead of his arrival — but was told to “go inside” a detention area and nothing further. He was led to an inspection room by himself. Doe was now detained.