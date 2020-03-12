The worst of the new coronavirus outbreak is yet to come, Dr. Anthony Fauci told members of Congress during a hearing of the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. “We will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Yet despite his stern warnings, several Republicans remained focused on the idea that Democrats have exaggerated the gravity of the public health threat posed by the virus. “I’m incredibly disappointed in the politicization of this Covid-19 response. The 24/7 criticism the president is undergoing is unwarranted at a minimum and absolutely maligns the hard work done,” said Rep. Mark E. Green, R-Tenn. “Meanwhile the CDC, the NIH, and all the agencies in our scientific community with acronyms that boggle the mind have been working feverishly to sequence the RNA of the virus.”

In an effort to balance a proactive response with “instigating overreaction” in this “hyperpoliticized environment,” Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, asked Fauci to explain that the new coronavirus was less lethal than other viruses. Fauci responded, “No, absolutely not,” and clarified that, in fact, the new virus was 10 times more lethal than the common flu. “This is a really serious problem that we have to take seriously,” he said, going on to explain that the high death rate is “why I want to emphasize we have to stay ahead of the game in preventing” it. For their part, Democrats fiercely rejected the accusation that they have politicized or overreacted to the virus — a position that was bolstered by the World Health Organization’s announcement later in the day that the coronavirus outbreak was a pandemic. Instead, they pointed to the Trump administration’s bungling of the crisis. Much of their fury was focused on the failure to provide adequate numbers of tests. While the first cases of the virus emerged at roughly the same time in South Korea and the U.S., South Korea can now test more people in a single day than we have in the past two months, as Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., pointed out. Democrats made wide-ranging criticisms of President Donald Trump, who defunded parts of the federal government that were focused on dealing with global epidemics and recently dismissed the virus as a hoax at a campaign rally. His administration has also put people without medical or public health experience in charge of the coronavirus task force and, after downplaying the significance of the threat, has scrambled to order critical supplies. These failures make the accusations of politicization that much more galling, according to Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va.. “All of your words and sanctimony will not cover up the fact that this administration was not prepared for the crisis and it put lives at risk, American lives at risk. We didn’t have the tests we needed, we didn’t have the diagnostics we needed, the president made patently false assertions,” said Connolly. “We aren’t the ones that called the alarm being raised about this pandemic ‘fake news.’ That came out of the president of the United States’ mouth — and no gaslighting is going to hide that.” Connolly appeared to be shaking with rage as he recounted that Trump wore a “Keep America Great” hat on his recent visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “He appeared wearing this hat — a campaign hat — in the middle of a crisis.”

In addition to Fauci, the other public health officials testifying at the hearing — Robert Redfield, director of the CDC; Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services; and Terry M. Rauch, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for health readiness policy and oversight at the Department of Defense — also received some of the Democrats’ criticisms. Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., took particular issue with the failure of federal doctors to contradict Trump’s bizarre and inaccurate statements about the virus, including his promise that every American who wants a coronavirus test can get one and that they were “beautiful tests.” “‘Beautiful test’ is not a medical term,” Lynch said to the doctors. Lynch, whose district includes parts of Boston, noted that the number of cases in his district doubled on Tuesday, despite Trump’s recent statement that coronavirus cases were going down. “We need a unity of purpose, but we are not going to get that when the president is telling people that the cases of coronavirus are going down, not up,” he said. “We need pushback from the public health officials, you know. Standing behind him and nodding silently, or an eye roll every once in a while, is not going to get it.”