“Everybody was surprised,” Robinson told The Intercept. He’s a well-known figure at EJSP, where he is president of a public speaking forum, and other people at the facility had been asking what had happened to him. When he told them, they were shocked.

Unlike many pneumonias, Legionnaires’ isn’t spread from person to person but rather through water contaminated with a bacterium called Legionella — meaning that if Robinson had contracted it, anyone else sharing his water source was likely at risk. If left untreated, the infection can be fatal; according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in 10 people who contract Legionnaires’ will die. But Robinson said that by the time of his return, people incarcerated at EJSP had heard nothing about Legionnaires’ disease or Legionella contamination from prison officials.

After Jamil Robinson drank the water from the infirmary at East Jersey State Prison, he became so violently ill that prison officials quietly sent him to the hospital. On February 9, Robinson was placed in a medically induced coma, which he stayed in for more than 30 days. When he woke up on March 12, nurses told him he had contracted Legionnaires’ disease, a rare form of pneumonia.

Staff never announced that anyone had contracted Legionnaires’ disease, according to Robinson and one other person incarcerated at EJSP, who requested to speak anonymously for fear of retaliation. And they didn’t tell people to stop drinking the water until two weeks ago, Robinson said. According to both Robinson and the other person, prison officials did not provide free bottled water to anyone except corrections staff.

On April 16, Rutgers Health, which regularly sends public health notices to New Jersey prisons, distributed a flyer about how Legionella grows and how the disease spreads to post in all housing units and on must-read boards.

“It’s like Rutgers is taking the responsibility of explaining to us the health situation,” said the second person incarcerated at EJSP.

Robinson, who was not aware of the memo, heard about it from a prison liaison officer. “I’m like, they’re just getting around to saying this?” he said. “I almost died. Are you serious?”

The facility started posting additional information about Legionella on its internal online service kiosk last week, according to the second person.

Last Thursday, New Jersey Department of Corrections Director of Communications Liz Velez told The Intercept that people incarcerated and working at the facilities were notified about water remediation “via various communication platforms including onsite television screens, board postings, JPay kiosk messaging and through word of mouth from Tier Representatives.” She added that the NJDOC is providing access to bottled and potable water.

Both Robinson and the second person at EJSP allege that prison staff boiled tap water before giving it to the incarcerated population but then added ice from the same source. The bottled water went only to corrections staff, they both said.

Meanwhile, according to Robinson, the second person at EJSP, and two organizers who work closely with the prison’s population, residents in three wings at the facility started returning their food trays last week in what some described as a hunger strike to protest prison conditions. Their grievances include a lack of hot food, hot running water, and bottled drinking water, as well as frustration with ongoing visitation restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to all four sources. Velez denied that any strike is currently ongoing.

Robinson and the other person at EJSP added that the prison has shut down drinking sources without explanation in the past.

“The water situation, it’s been an ongoing thing for years,” the second person said. “There’s always a problem with the water, and they’re always giving free water to the officers.”

About 14 miles away, at Northern State Prison, or NSP, officials found Legionella in the water in early April, NJ.com reported. One person at the facility had recently died from what the president of the state’s largest corrections union told NJ.com were causes not necessarily related to the bacteria.

News of the death traveled through the prison grapevine, eventually reaching both Robinson and Ibrahim Sulaimani, an organizer who was formerly incarcerated at EJSP until being paroled in 2018. Sulaimani, now the executive director of Transformative Justice Initiative in Camden, New Jersey, heard about the case from the cousin of Jason Guzman, who is deceased according to NJDOC records, with his last day in custody listed as February 26. Guzman’s cousin is currently incarcerated at EJSP.

Citing conversations with the cousin, Sulaimani and Robinson believe that Guzman died at NSP of Legionnaires’ disease. (Every incarcerated person and advocate who spoke to The Intercept for this story alleged that someone at NSP had died of Legionnaires’.) When reports of Legionella contamination at NSP emerged in early April, local media highlighted the concurrence with a death at the facility, though the precise cause remained unclear. Guzman’s family could not be reached for comment.

While Guzman’s record indicates a death in late February, the NJDOC told The Intercept there was a case of Legionnaires’ at NSP in early March. “The last reported cases of Legionnaires was a singular individual in early Feb at EJSP and an isolated case in NSP in early March,” Velez said.

Between the two facilities lies Union County, where last month New Jersey’s Department of Health started investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ cases now believed to be related to cooling towers. Fourteen cases, including one death, were reported in the county in February—the same month that Guzman is alleged to have died at NSP in neighboring Essex County. As of March, the health department had identified 18 cases, 17 of which resulted in hospitalization.

The outbreak “is not related to a death at Northern State Prison,” Department of Health communications director Donna Leusner told The Intercept, noting that the prison is outside Union County. (Although both NSP and EJSP are outside county lines, they sit just beyond the borders.)

The NJDOC says there are no active cases of Legionnaires’ at their facilities, but it acknowledges that Legionella was found in water samples from one facility at NSP and three areas at EJSP.

“NJDOC has been working with the Department of Health to address this issue,” Velez said. The corrections department moved 19 people housed at the unit where Legionella was detected at NSP and monitored them for two weeks while they fixed water lines, she added. Water samples with Legionella at EJSP were found in areas where water was not utilized by incarcerated people or staff, so no one at that site was relocated.

When Legionnaires’ infections happen, the health department steps in and begins an investigation, which includes testing water samples to determine whether Legionella is present, said Dr. Janet Stout, president of the Special Pathogens Laboratory and research associate professor at the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering, who is credited with discovering the link between Legionella bacteria in hospital water systems and Legionnaires’ disease infection. If the bacteria is present, the health department should then take steps to disinfect the water. There are challenges to carrying out that process in a prison, Stout said, but it’s not impossible — and the risk would likely not be confined to one unit.

“It’s unusual to move people out of a unit or facility,” Stout said. “It wouldn’t be confined to that because the water system’s not confined to there.”