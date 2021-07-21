Photo illustration: Elise Swain/The Intercept

The most beautiful and most terrifying Twitter experience of my life — one that made me laugh so hard I got hiccups, while also convincing me that humans are destined to obliterate themselves — began with several small jokes like this a few days before the 2016 election:

My guess is that at least 75% of the MSM, including me, has a side job destroying Trump ballots pic.twitter.com/8kg5VYNSQB — Jon Schwarz (@schwarz) November 1, 2016

It ended this past week with an unhealthy 84-tweet long thread by me and a quote tweet by Gen. Michael Flynn’s brother Joseph, informing his 400,000 Twitter followers of my malfeasance:

Everything in between happened because the right wing has a problem: They know that the 2020 election was stolen but, despite their mighty efforts, have failed to uncover any evidence for this. Granted, this isn’t a huge problem for them, since they care about evidence about as much as the Dalai Lama cares about getting on Bumble. Still, they’ve been experiencing some modest cognitive dissonance that they’d prefer to resolve. The ideal solution would be a member of the hated mainstream media openly confessing that he and his colleagues don’t just put their thumb on the scales during their day jobs but are also so committed to cheating that they moonlight to do it directly. My 2016 tweets were that solution.

Natalie Winters, whose Twitter bio says she’s a student at the University of Chicago, had already written an article last year illustrated with my enormous head looming over a vulnerable mail-in ballot. Then, last Thursday, she started tweeting again about my criminality. I loved the idea that my compatriots and I had been openly bragging about our destruction of Trump ballots in a public forum, yet only she, with her dogged investigative prowess, had been able to run us to ground. Then I got another tweet, demanding that I be arrested. I decided to say something so preposterous that no one could miss that I’d been joking all along:

This didn’t work. Instead, it seemed to just draw more and more outraged responses. So I started claiming that the right to destroy Trump ballots had been written into the Constitution by the Founding Fathers and that people didn’t realize this because we’ve stopped teaching civics in public schools. When someone tagged the @FBI account in hopes that it would investigate, I explained that the whole project to destroy Trump ballots had been the agency’s idea in the first place.

This also did not work, so I went beyond man’s law to God’s. The Ten Commandments demand that you shred Trump ballots, I said. When someone warned that I would be punished by karma in the end, I explained that they’d misunderstood what karma is.

Even this did not stop the deluge; on the contrary, when Flynn directed his audience to my anti-American proclamations, it exploded in intensity. I also found that I couldn’t stop myself. When someone tagged in government agencies, I did the same for all kinds of different authorities.

When I received voluminous physical threats, I responded with blithe, friendly incomprehension:

Sometimes I revealed that tweets that seemed to be from right-wing patriots were actually from members of the conspiracy.

And of course, I brought in blockchain: