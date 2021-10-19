The Environmental Protection Agency has released its plan for tackling widespread contamination by the highly toxic persistent industrial compounds known as PFAS, which have been found in drinking water around the country. The agency’s “PFAS Strategic Roadmap” is part of an interagency push by the Biden administration to combat the chemicals, which are associated with a range of health problems and last indefinitely in the environment. “This comprehensive, national PFAS strategy will deliver protections to people who are hurting by advancing bold and concrete actions that address the full life cycle of these chemicals,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who appeared in North Carolina, where he previously served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, to launch the plan. “Let there be no doubt that EPA is listening, we have your back, and we are laser-focused on protecting people from pollution and holding polluters accountable.”

The EPA document lays out an accelerated timeline for various steps to regulate, remediate, and conduct research on PFAS, a class of chemicals used to make nonstick pans, firefighting foam, and hundreds of other products. The agency committed to designating two of the best known chemicals in the class, PFOA and PFOS, as hazardous under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act by the summer of 2023. By that fall, the agency plans to set enforceable drinking water limits on those same two compounds. The EPA has pledged to finalize a risk assessment for PFOA and PFOS in sludge by the winter of 2024. But environmental advocates and people living in contaminated communities criticized the plan for containing more promises and planned actions than concrete policies. “I first wrote to U.S. EPA March 6, 2001, asking and urging the agency to take action to protect people from PFOA in public drinking water,” said Robert Bilott, an attorney who represented some 80,000 people whose drinking water was polluted with PFOA from a DuPont plant in West Virginia. “It is now 20 years later, and we are still waiting for them to actually do it, as opposed to announcing plans to do it years in the future.”

“We’ve had two prior action plans, which went nowhere, so it’s frustrating because there’s no actual actions being announced as opposed to plans,” said Bilott, who noted that the EPA acknowledged that the fulfillment of its commitments is contingent upon appropriations. How Many Chemicals? The road map, which was produced by the EPA Council on PFAS created earlier this year, attempts to broaden the agency’s focus on the thousands of chemicals in the class. The document lays out plans to sample for 29 PFAS compounds in water systems in 2024 and 2025. And the agency will soon begin to publish toxicity assessments for seven PFAS compounds, including GenX, which was introduced as a substitute for PFOA. The EPA also plans to subdivide the thousands of PFAS compounds based on their toxicity, chemical structure, and the techniques used to remove them from the environment, according to the document. The agency will then identify the gaps in research about these compounds and, in some cases, require the companies that make the chemicals to conduct and fund the research themselves. “This is a big deal,” said Betsy Southerland, a scientist who worked at the EPA for 33 years. “Finally, this is going to be used to get the industry people rather than the federal government and academics to have to fill in all the critical missing data.” The agency could then use the information to regulate all the chemicals within the category. But the process of restricting or banning uses for a single category would take at least seven years, even if it begins immediately, Southerland said.

Critics pointed out that several of the planned regulatory steps focused on only PFOS and PFOA and said that the EPA fell short of regulating PFAS chemicals as a class, an approach environmental groups have advocated because it would speed up the process and bypass the cycle of replacing one toxic chemical with another. “They have the option under the Toxic Substances Control Act of saying that PFAS comprise a class and are going to be treated as a class, but they’re not doing that,” said Robert Sussman, an attorney representing six environmental groups that have petitioned the EPA to require testing of 54 PFAS compounds released by a former DuPont plant, now owned by DuPont spinoff Chemours. The plant has released hundreds of PFAS compounds into North Carolina’s Cape Fear River, which supplies drinking water to 1.5 million people. Although the plan said that the agency would issue its first round of orders for companies to do toxicity testing by the end of this year, Sussman expressed skepticism that it would meet the demands of the environmental groups he’s representing. “There’s nothing in the road map that increases my confidence that EPA is going to require the testing that we’ve asked for,” said Sussman. “Just in the Cape Fear watershed, we’re dealing with hundreds of compounds. We need to be getting a handle on what people are exposed to in the real world.”

Foam is seen on the beach near Ocean Crest Fishing Pier in Oak Island, N.C., 89 miles from the Chemours plant, on May 13, 2021. Three PFAS emitted by the plant were detected in water samples taken from this spot. Those three chemicals have also been found in the blood of people living in the surrounding area. Photo: Emily Donovan

More PFAS Still Coming While emphasizing the agency’s commitment to safeguarding communities from PFAS contamination, the road map makes it clear that the EPA does not plan to remove compounds that entered the market through a loophole that allows them to bypass a thorough safety review. Instead, the agency document cites an existing program meant to encourage companies to voluntarily withdraw the approvals the EPA has previously granted them through these loopholes. So far no companies have chosen to do so. Nor will the agency prevent all new compounds in the class from entering the market, promising only to “apply a rigorous premanufacture notice review process for new PFAS to ensure these substances are safe before they enter commerce.” “It just says ‘rigorous review process,’” said Eve Gartner, managing attorney for the Toxic Exposure and Health Program at Earthjustice. “But we’ve seen that the rigorous review process that has been in place for a long time has resulted in in hundreds of PFAS being approved.”

“Since we also know the process has been corrupted by industry influence, how can we trust this supposedly rigorous review process for PFAS?”