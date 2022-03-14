Internal chat logs leaked from the notorious Russian ransomware gang Conti reveal unfiltered conversations between ultranationalist hackers in which they repeat Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conspiratorial lies about Ukraine, discuss the impact of early Western sanctions against their country, and make antisemitic comments about Ukraine’s Jewish president. The logs were leaked late last month, reportedly by a Ukrainian security researcher, after Conti publicly announced its support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and threatened to retaliate against any cyber warfare targeted at the Russian-speaking world. The logs span two years and multiple chat services and were released alongside training documentation, hacking tools, and source code. The Intercept reviewed the most recent month of logs, focusing on those originating from RocketChat, a group-chat system similar to Discord or Slack, that Conti hosted on the anonymity network Tor. The messages are full of typos, slang, and a heavy use of mat — vulgar Russian profanity. We translated these messages using Google Translate and DeepL, and then a native Russian speaker manually corrected them. As with any translations, there are sometimes multiple possible interpretations, so we are making the original Russian available here. All time stamps from chat messages are in Coordinated Universal Time.

Logs of only some chat rooms appear to have been leaked. Most of the recent messages are from the #general channel, a room where the hackers candidly discussed non-ransomware topics like drug use, pornography, cryptocurrency, an obsession with investigative journalist Brian Krebs, and occasionally technical topics. While the #general channel had 160 users — Conti is a very large criminal enterprise — only a handful of these users actually posted messages during the monthlong period. The conversations quickly turned political on February 21 when Putin announced that Russia recognized the separatist territories Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent nations, and on February 24 when Russian troops invaded Ukraine. The Russian hackers openly repeated Putin’s falsehoods as fact, such as that Ukraine is run by a “neo-Nazi junta” and that its government is seeking nuclear weapons. Members of the chat continually shared news updates that exaggerated Russia’s success so far in the war. The chat logs also include a heavy dose of misogyny, including discussions of child sexual abuse content and jokes about rape, as well as antisemitism aimed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Also on February 21, Conti announced internally to its employees that the leader of the criminal enterprise had gone into hiding. While it’s unclear exactly what happened, the announcement said that “close attention to the company from the outside has led to the fact that the boss apparently decided to lay low.” It added that Conti did not have enough money to pay everyone’s salaries and asked that they take two to three months of vacation. While Conti’s active operations had ceased, the server hosting RocketChat was still up, so the conversations after that were purely about Russia’s war in Ukraine. CyberScoop this week quoted sources saying Conti recovered from the leaks and is operational. The Conti Ransomware Gang Conti is the most successful ransomware gang in operation today. As Check Point Research has reported, the gang appears to operate much like a large corporation, with twice-monthly payroll, five-day workweeks, staggered shifts to ensure around-the-clock operation, and even physical offices. According to a 2022 report on cryptocurrency crime from the company Chainalysis, Conti extorted at least $180 million from its hacking victims last year. Many of the victims have been in the health care sector, including, Ireland’s public care system. In May 2021, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Conti encrypted data on 85,000 Irish health care computers and demanded a $20 million ransom payment in exchange for the decryptor, according to a report in CPO Magazine. Ireland’s Health Service Executive refused to pay the ransom, but it’s still costing Ireland 100 million euros to recover from the attack. The FBI also warned that Conti ransomware attacks targeted at least 16 health care networks in the United States. Conti employees appear to be active during work hours in the Moscow time zone and all internal communication is in Russian, though some people involved don’t live in Russia. One frequent poster in the chat rooms, who goes by the username “Patrick,” appears to be a Russian citizen living in Australia. An older member of Conti is a 55-year-old Latvian woman, according to reporting by Krebs. Based on these chat logs, Conti appears to be an independent criminal enterprise without formal ties to the Russian government. But it appears that Russian intelligence reached out to members of Conti on at least one occasion. After the ContiLeaks were published, Christo Grozev, executive director of the investigative journalism group Bellingcat, tweeted that his organization had been warned that “a global cyber crime group acting on an FSB [Russia’s security agency] order has hacked one of your contributors,” and they were looking for information about Alexey Navalny, the imprisoned Russian opposition leader. In 2020, FSB agents were implicated in a poisoning attack on Navalny.

Last year, we got an anonymous tip that "a global cyber crime group acting on an FSB order has hacked one of your contributors. The only thing they were interested on, was anything related to your @navalny investigation". We took enormous measures to upgrade our e-security (1/n) — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) February 28, 2022

Chat logs in ContiLeaks, from a chat service called Jabber, seem to indicate that Conti was this cybercrime group, acting on an order from the FSB. A user called “Mango” told a user called “Professor” that he had encrypted chat messages from a Bellingcat journalist but didn’t know how to decrypt them. Mango pasted a snippet from a separate chat that he had with a user called “Johnnyboy77,” who told him about targeting a Bellingcat journalist and mentioned “NAVALNI FSB.” 2021-04-09 18:13:13 mango: So, are we really interested in such data?

2021-04-09 18:13:24 mango: I mean, are we patriots or what?)))

2021-04-09 18:13:31 professor: Of course we are patriots

2021-04-09 18:13:49 mango: I understand. if they decipher it there – I will beacon

2021-04-09 18:14:23 mango: and I also wrote there the other day to you about the auction, but as I understand it, you are still busy and did not delve into)

2021-04-09 18:31:25 mango:

[21:21:02] <johnyboy77> in short, there is a person’s mail from bellingcat

[21:21:06] <johnyboy77> who specifically works in the RU and UA direction

[21:21:06] <johnyboy77> say so

[21:21:08] <johnyboy77> and all his passwords are

[21:21:17] <johnyboy77> and she’s still valid

[21:30:56] <mango> well, pull the correspondence, at least screen them

[21:31:05] <mango> need specifics bro what to talk about

[21:31:07] <johnyboy77> now download files

[21:31:12] <johnyboy77> NAVALNI FSB

[21:31:13] <johnyboy77> even this

[21:31:18] <johnyboy77> right now

2021-04-09 18:31:26 mango: :)

2021-04-09 18:35:42 professor: why not just dump the whole thing The day after Russian troops began their invasion of Ukraine, Conti posted a statement on its website, a site normally used used for publishing data from companies that refuse to pay ransom. Conti announced its “full support of Russian government,” and warned that if anyone attacked Russia, cyber or otherwise, they would use “all possible resources to strike back at the critical infrastructures of an enemy.”

Hours later, they tempered their statement, but many had already noticed their unequivocal support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Repeating Putin’s Conspiratorial Lies When Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine on February 24, people in Conti’s #general channel began discussing the war. One member of the chat, Patrick, was by far the most swayed by Putin’s lies about Ukraine. Patrick insisted that war was inevitable because Ukraine was attempting to obtain nuclear weapons. This is false, but this conspiracy theory made up a large part of a speech Putin gave on February 21 just prior to the invasion. 2022-02-24 09:53:54 patrick: war was inevitable, ukraine made an application for nuclear weapons

2022-02-24 09:54:37 patrick: in their possession

2022-02-24 09:55:00 weldon: monkeys don’t explain things, they climb trees

2022-02-24 09:55:02 elijah: @patrick well done and done. Still, no one will ever use it. Yes, just to scare

2022-02-24 09:56:38 elijah: Look, missiles from North Korea periodically arrive in the territorial waters of the Russian Federation. But no one cares. And they have nuclear weapons, by the way. But somehow no one was alarmed

2022-02-24 09:56:47 patrick: old man, you’re wrong, there is no doubt about north korea now

2022-02-24 09:58:42 patrick: no one is happy about the war, brothers, but it is high time to put this neo-Nazi gang of Canaris’s foster kids on trial In his speech, Putin also falsely claimed that Ukraine’s democratic government is a neo-Nazi dictatorship. Throughout the first days of fighting, Patrick repeatedly insisted that Ukraine is run by a “neo-Nazi junta.” It’s not. Ukraine does a have a legitimate Nazi problem (so does the United States and Russia), but Ukranian neo-Nazis are a small minority and don’t hold any positions in government. Zelenskyy is Jewish. His grandfather, Semyon Ivanovich Zelenskyy, fought the Nazis during World War II. All three of Zelenskyy’s grandfather’s brothers were shot and killed by Nazi soldiers occupying Ukraine. 2022-02-24 10:01:33 patrick: Putin will answer all questions today, I hope that by the evening Kyiv will be ours

2022-02-24 10:02:47 biggie: what’s the point

2022-02-24 10:03:02 elijah: `by the evening kiev will be ours` – and??? What is the profit in this, well, besides boosting the guy’s ego and an additional reason for the quilted jackets [patriots/nationalists] to fap on the king?

2022-02-24 10:03:07 biggie: only people will die and that’s it

2022-02-24 10:05:11 patrick: the neo-Nazi junta will be liquidated and prosecuted, civilians will not suffer In another message, Patrick says he’s not fighting in the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine because he’s in Australia, donating money to “the victims of the genocide of the neo-Nazi junta.” Putin accused Ukraine of committing genocide against Russian-speaking civilians in Donbas—this also isn’t true. 2022-02-24 11:02:25 kermit: and why are you here and not a volunteer in the DNR or LNR?

2022-02-24 11:03:34 patrick: I’m in australia helping the the victims of the genocide of the neo-Nazi junta with money

2022-02-24 11:03:45 kermit: you’re hiding far away

2022-02-24 11:04:24 kermit: in any such movement you have to back it up with deeds. right now you’re just another spectator and instigator

2022-02-24 11:04:33 kermit: money is bullshit in a matter like this

2022-02-24 11:04:58 patrick: Zelia [Zelensky] is the one hiding, it’s his last day, our people are already in the suburbs of Kiev Zelenskyy and Antisemitism Although Putin has justified his invasion by framing it as a war on Nazi ideology, numerous discussions in the chats point toward antisemitic sentiment within Conti. Such bigotry has been a prominent part of an ascendant far-right movement throughout the U.S. and Europe, including in Russia and Ukraine. On February 21, a user named “Weldon” pointed out that Zelenskyy is Jewish. Several others joined in with antisemitic jokes.

2022-02-21 13:03:18 weldon: Zelensky is a jew

2022-02-21 13:03:24 kermit: oh fuck

2022-02-21 13:03:26 kermit: Jews

2022-02-21 13:03:28 kermit: great

2022-02-21 13:03:31 kermit: my favorite

2022-02-21 13:03:39 weldon: that’s right, not Jewish, but a Jew

2022-02-21 13:04:26 kermit: fuck, I wish I was a jew

2022-02-21 13:04:55 kermit: just be born Jewish and you’re considered a member of a secret society and you mess up the Russians’ life

2022-02-21 13:05:46 weldon: come on. A Tatar was born – a Jew cried :joy:

2022-02-21 13:06:58 kermit: a Crimean Tatar?

2022-02-21 13:08:07 gelmut: black Crimean Tatar born in Odessa, who received Russian citizenship :-D

2022-02-21 13:09:11 weldon: obama?

2022-02-21 13:19:39 gelmut: A Jewish boy approaches his parents and says – I want to be Russian. To which the parents reply: – If you want to be Russian, you go to the corner and stand there all day without food. Half a day later, his parents ask: “How do you live as a Russian? And the boy answers: – I’ve only been Russian for two hours, but I already hate you Jews! After Russia’s invasion was in full swing, the topic of Jews appeared again. This time, Patrick suggested that Jews ruined the Russian empire, and a user named “Biggie” said that it’s necessary to “de-Jewishize” Israel by force. “Pindo” is a slightly pejorative term for an American, and “Pindostan” is slang for the United States. 2022-02-25 09:10:45 patrick: everyone, up to and including the pindostan [America], must answer for the destruction of my homeland – the USSR, so be it

2022-02-25 09:11:53 patrick: Vinnytsia is surrounded

2022-02-25 09:14:19 biggie: that’s how sovok [Soviet Union, or Soviet nationalists] responded to the breakup of the Russian empire

2022-02-25 09:14:41 biggie: All’s fair

2022-02-25 09:15:52 angelo: wait Soviet factories were built by Americans and Europeans with the hands of our comrades. The empire was ruined by Jews with English money

2022-02-25 09:15:59 angelo: I’m getting confused who got what for what and why.

2022-02-25 09:16:38 angelo: we need Jesus, only he will judge and tell the truth, who God is for!

2022-02-25 09:16:55 angelo: @jesus !

2022-02-25 09:17:18 biggie: yeah, that means we have to conduct a military operation in Israel for de-Jewishization Earlier in the month, the user named “Thomas” joked with the user “Angelo” that he’d be sentenced to eight years in prison for “anti-patriotism” but quickly said he was kidding. Angelo said, “I know you’re kidding. We are brothers!” Thomas made a casual Nazi joke about being Aryan brothers, adding that “the skinhead theme is my favorite.” 2022-02-16 08:43:42 angelo: we are brothers!

2022-02-16 08:43:48 thomas: Slavs?

2022-02-16 08:43:51 thomas: or Aryans?

2022-02-16 08:44:01 thomas: Ooh, the skinhead theme is my favorite.

2022-02-16 08:44:05 thomas: whoever has cleaner blood

