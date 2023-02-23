More than a decade before the train derailment that triggered a series of events sending a mushroom cloud of carcinogenic vinyl chloride burnoff over East Palestine, Ohio, the same rail company, Norfolk Southern, fought responsibility for another large-scale accident in Graniteville, South Carolina. The Graniteville crash released chlorine gas stored in derailed train cars, resulting in the deaths of nine people and hospital admissions for over 500. The crash, caused by two trains colliding from an improperly aligned railroad switch, released 90 tons of chlorine gas. The accident, the largest rail disaster of its type since 1978, resembled a chemical weapons attack. Many of the casualties were local textile workers who were killed by asphyxia from inhaling the gas, which hovered over a nearby plant owned by Avondale Mills. In a court filing attached to a class-action lawsuit brought against Norfolk Southern in the wake of the 2005 crash, attorneys for the defense wrote “Plaintiffs emotional evocations of ‘deadly chemicals,’ ‘mangled metal,’ or ‘deadly liquid chlorine’ forming a gas that ‘crept through Graniteville’ and ‘killed those who could not outrun it’ can have no use other than to divert this court from the issue at hand – whether certain of plaintiffs claims are preempted by federal law.” Norfolk Southern estimated the cost of the 2005 derailment at $41 million, noting the marginal stock impact of the crash was just five cents a share. Ultimately, it paid out $4 million in fines to the federal government and more than $10 million in settlements. After the case, a law firm representing Norfolk Southern in the litigation issued a press release touting its role in diminishing the settlement paid to the railroad’s victims. Avondale Mills, shortly after the disaster, closed all of its plants, getting rid of approximately 4,000 jobs and citing the spill as one of the primary reasons for the company’s demise.

Wall Street is now pointing to the relatively small financial cost of that incident to suggest that Norfolk Southern stocks won’t be severely impacted following the East Palestine derailment. Financial forecasting suggests that the rail giant could emerge from the East Palestine disaster with a repeat performance: paying out fines, compensation claims, and construction costs that fail to seriously impact its bottom line. Nine lawsuits have so far been filed against the company. In its first round of financial outreach, Norfolk Southern offered residents with an East Palestine ZIP code $1,000 “inconvenience fees” and a $25,000 donation to the Red Cross. Norfolk Southern, which recorded $4.8 billion in income revenue in 2022, has since said that the company has committed $6.5 million in remuneration to the town. But as local and statewide officials race to East Palestine to drink local tap water and calm residents beset by mass animal die-offs and widespread respiratory and skin ailments, the extent of the impact is yet to be seen. Ralph Nader, former presidential candidate and a long-standing champion of consumer rights, said federal regulators captured by the rail industry are largely to blame, and that it is unlikely those impacted will receive the remuneration they deserved.

“They are afraid of the railroad lobby and that means working-class people are never going to be actually protected.”

“There has to be a completely new legal structure going through Congress. You see the members don’t ride trains, especially not freight trains,” Nader told The Intercept. “So you have to find out who the champions are. Usually something like this happens and a couple of senators jump up and get press and credit. On the other hand, they are afraid of the railroad lobby and that means working-class people are never going to be actually protected or remunerated at all when something like this happens.” In its annual 10-K report, filed the same day as the East Palestine crash, Norfolk Southern acknowledged the potential for “catastrophic losses” resulting from a rail accident involving hazardous materials. “A common carrier by rail, we must offer to transport hazardous materials, regardless of risk,” the filing warns investors. “Transportation of certain hazardous materials could create catastrophic losses in terms of personal injury and property (including environmental) damage and compromise critical parts of our rail network. The costs of a catastrophic rail accident involving hazardous materials could exceed our insurance coverage.” The filing also states that “insurance is available from a limited number of insurers and may not continue to be available or, if available, may not be obtainable on terms acceptable to us.” Norfolk Southern noted that it had liability insurance for certain situations that would cover up to $800 million (or $1.1 billion for “specific perils”). Despite the risks disclosed in its 10-K, Norfolk Southern did not believe there was an immediate likelihood of a catastrophic incident impacting its finances. “Based on our assessment of the facts and circumstances now known, we believe we have recorded the probable and reasonably estimable costs for dealing with those environmental matters of which we are aware. Further, we believe that it is unlikely that any known matters, either individually or in the aggregate, will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations, or liquidity.”

Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 4, 2023. Photo: Dustin Franz/AFP via Getty Images

Rail companies and Norfolk Southern in particular have never paid out sums approaching their insurance limits. In 2022, the combined cost of 18 train derailments involving hazardous materials was a mere $41.6 million.

“They are so weak, if they were any weaker the insurance industry wouldn’t cover railroads.”

“The federal railroad administration is the most captured regulatory agency in the U.S. government,” Nader said. “It is owned and staffed by the railroad industry. They have anesthetized it, and created the weakest regulations and standards imaginable. They are so weak, if they were any weaker the insurance industry wouldn’t cover railroads.” Nader also laid blame for the crash and what he described as an inadequate response at the feet of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, who he says failed to respond promptly, calling him a “ribbon-cutting coward.” “He should have been there immediately,” said Nader. “Usually regulators love to go because they get all kinds of national publicity. Well, how long did it take them? They waited for the smoke to clear.” On Tuesday, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw told CNBC, “This isn’t the time nor is it the place to talk about the financial impact. My focus on this community is helping with environmental remediation, reimbursing the citizens of this community.” The EPA has already demanded Norfolk Southern pay the full costs of any public health and environmental fallout from the disaster.