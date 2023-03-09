Date: March 14, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

RSVP HERE

At the intersection of systemic racism and the gender pay gap, Black women are uniquely burdened by America’s student debt crisis — and the federal government’s halting efforts to address it. With the Supreme Court likely to throw out the Biden administration’s limited forgiveness plan in the coming weeks, what happens next?

The Intercept and The Root are proud to co-host “The Struggle Continues: Black Women and Student Debt After SCOTUS,” a conversation on how the student debt crisis is shaping the futures of Black women and the next steps for the debt relief movement if the court strikes down executive action.

The conversation will feature Intercept politics reporter Akela Lacy and audience engagement producer Alyxaundria Sanford; The Root’s senior reporter Jessica Washington; and Juanita O. Lewis, executive director at Community Voices Heard, the largest Black-led organizing institution in New York state.

If you’re in NYC, you can also join us in person at The People’s Forum at 320 West 37th St. Admission is free, but please note that space is limited, so early arrival is suggested.