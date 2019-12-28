A look back at The Intercept’s must-read environment stories from 2019.
Photo: Noah Berger/AP
Days before the anniversary of the deadly Camp Fire that killed 86 people, a community in California unveiled a plan to adopt its own Green New Deal.
By Naomi Klein
Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Pushes to “recycle” plastics are one element of a massive, industry-led effort to suppress meaningful efforts to reduce plastic waste.
By Sharon Lerner
Illustration: Rodrigo Bento/The Intercept Brasil; Photos: AP
American Catholic nun Dorothy Stang died defending a sustainable development model for the Amazon. Can her legacy survive in Bolsonaro’s Brazil?
Photo: Jens Kalaene/picture-alliance/dpa/AP
Audio obtained by The Intercept reveals how Coca-Cola’s “green” philanthropy helped squelch an important tool in fighting the plastic crisis.
By Sharon Lerner
Video still: The Intercept
Greta Thunberg joined Naomi Klein in September for a conversation on the climate emergency.
By Naomi Klein
Photo: Christopher Gregory for The Intercept
Residents of San Isidro are still struggling to rebuild. Now their only option for hurricane relief may be to relocate.
By Alleen Brown
Video still: Molly Crabapple
What if we actually pulled off a Green New Deal? What would the future look like? The Intercept presents a film narrated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
By Naomi Klein, Video by Molly Crabapple
Photo: William Widmer for The Intercept
How government responds to cancer-causing air pollution depends a lot on where you live and the color of your skin.
By Sharon Lerner
Photo: Ash Ponders for The Intercept
The swirling mix of far-right politics and the actual threats posed by the climate crisis raises questions about what’s happening in the Arizona desert.
By Ryan Devereaux