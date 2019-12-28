A look back at The Intercept’s must-read environment stories from 2019.

Forged in Fire: California’s Lessons for a Green New Deal

Photo: Noah Berger/AP

Days before the anniversary of the deadly Camp Fire that killed 86 people, a community in California unveiled a plan to adopt its own Green New Deal.
By Naomi Klein

How the Plastics Industry Is Fighting to Keep Polluting the World

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Pushes to “recycle” plastics are one element of a massive, industry-led effort to suppress meaningful efforts to reduce plastic waste.
By Sharon Lerner

Emboldened by Bolsonaro, Land-Hungry Ranchers Are Destroying a Pioneering Project to Help the Poor and Save the Amazon

Illustration: Rodrigo Bento/The Intercept Brasil; Photos: AP

American Catholic nun Dorothy Stang died defending a sustainable development model for the Amazon. Can her legacy survive in Bolsonaro’s Brazil?

 

 

 

Photo: Jens Kalaene/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

Audio obtained by The Intercept reveals how Coca-Cola’s “green” philanthropy helped squelch an important tool in fighting the plastic crisis.
By Sharon Lerner

Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: “If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World”

Video still: The Intercept

Greta Thunberg joined Naomi Klein in September for a conversation on the climate emergency.
By Naomi Klein

Two Years After Maria, Relief Funds Promise Displacement for the Hardest-Hit Puerto Ricans

Photo: Christopher Gregory for The Intercept

Residents of San Isidro are still struggling to rebuild. Now their only option for hurricane relief may be to relocate.
By Alleen Brown

A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Video still: Molly Crabapple

What if we actually pulled off a Green New Deal? What would the future look like? The Intercept presents a film narrated by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
By Naomi Klein, Video by Molly Crabapple

The EPA’s Bungled Response to an Air Pollution Crisis Exposes a Toxic Racial Divide

Photo: William Widmer for The Intercept

How government responds to cancer-causing air pollution depends a lot on where you live and the color of your skin.
By Sharon Lerner

Climate Change, Migration, and Militarization in Arizona’s Borderlands

Photo: Ash Ponders for The Intercept

The swirling mix of far-right politics and the actual threats posed by the climate crisis raises questions about what’s happening in the Arizona desert.
By Ryan Devereaux

 

 