The Environmental Protection Agency recently acknowledged what was plain to most outside observers throughout the Trump era. “Over the past few years, I am aware that political interference sometimes compromised the integrity of our science,” Michal Freedhoff, acting assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, wrote it in a March 10 internal memo. Freedhoff pointed to a 2020 risk evaluation of the chemical trichlorethylene, which she said was altered at the direction of White House staff; the 2018 decision to re-register the carcinogenic pesticide dicamba, for which senior leadership directed career staff to discount scientific information on negative impacts; and an assessment of the toxic compound PFBS, which the EPA released on Trump’s last day in office and Freedhoff described as containing conclusions that were “the product of biased political interference.” “That interference undermined the agency’s scientific integrity policy and eroded the trust that the American public has in EPA, the quality of our science, and our ability to protect their health and the environment,” Freedhoff wrote.

The internal reckoning within the EPA is part of the Biden administration’s effort to recommit to scientific integrity throughout the federal government. On his first day in office, the new president issued an executive order in which he pledged “to listen to the science; to improve public health and protect our environment; to ensure access to clean air and water; to limit exposure to dangerous chemicals and pesticides.” A week later, the White House issued a memorandum that laid out a plan for how federal agencies should go about restoring trust in scientific integrity.

The pledges might come across as banal platitudes if they didn’t directly follow four years in which political and corporate interests routinely prevailed over law and expert knowledge. Science took a hit throughout the federal government: at the Fish and Wildlife Service, the Department of Energy, and the Forest Service, and of course in the Oval Office, where Trump altered hurricane forecasts with a Sharpie and hyped ineffective coronavirus drugs. But the EPA weathered the last administration particularly badly, as industry insiders oversaw the disappearance of information about climate change from the agency’s website; the reversal of the proposed ban on the neurotoxic pesticide chlorpyrifos; the altering of scientific documents to downplay cancer risks; the invitation of companies by the agency to remove evidence of carcinogenic pollution from the public record; and a wide range of devastating rollbacks hugely consequential to the environment and human health. Michael Regan, the recently appointed administrator, has already made it clear that he is intent on righting the ship. “Scientific integrity is one of EPA’s foundational values,” Regan declared in March, as he dismissed more than 40 advisers to the agency’s Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee, which Trump had stacked with industry operatives. Francesca Grifo, a scientist who has served as the EPA’s top scientific integrity officer since 2013, is heading up the delicate work of rooting out the political interference in the agency. “We are on a reset,” Grifo told The Intercept, going on to describe a process of informing staff members about the agency’s science integrity policy, encouraging them to speak out about violations of it, and identifying gaps that left the agency vulnerable to an administration that didn’t agree with it. “We will be seeking to close the loopholes,” said Grifo. “Everything’s on the table.” But even as the EPA begins this sweeping effort, some staff and environmental experts are already worrying that the agency’s overhaul won’t go far enough to successfully quash the powerful industries that have corrupted the agency during and well before the Trump administration.

Naming Names The EPA has already begun to correct the scientific record marred under Trump. Earlier this month, it issued an updated toxicity assessment for PFBS, the PFAS compound that was the subject of the Trump administration’s flawed assessment earlier this year and had been awaiting assessment for two years before that. But agency officials have not named or held accountable the people responsible for interference with that assessment or any of the other breaches of scientific integrity it has already identified. Nor does the agency intend to punish the employees and former employees who undermined the agency’s operations, according to Grifo. “We’re not playing a blame game,” Grifo told The Intercept. “The way our scientific integrity policy is written is that specific disciplinary accountability is not in our lane. So our work is to figure out what happened and safeguard the science.” But the choice not to hold wrongdoers accountable leaves the agency vulnerable to ongoing corruption, according to several science and good government experts interviewed for this article. “The science integrity policy itself is pretty good,” said Erik Olson, an attorney who began his career at the EPA and now directs the Natural Resources Defense Council’s advocacy initiatives on health, food, and agriculture. “But if you have routine violations of the policy with no known consequences, it means that it’s a paper tiger that isn’t worth the paper it’s written on.”

Bill Hirzy, a chemist who worked at EPA from 1981 to 2008, agreed on the importance of accountability. “There should be disciplinary action of some meaningful sort — employment consequences, demotions, suspensions,” said Hirzy, who helped author one of the agency’s first science integrity policies. Without consequences, the scientific integrity policy is essentially greenwashing, said Hirzy. “It looks really good on paper. And when they go to congressional hearings, they can trot it out. But when bad stuff is happening in the agency, there is no way for them to remedy it.” Hirzy pointed to a provision within the policy that specifies that “it does not create any obligation, right or benefit for any member of the public, substantive or procedural, enforceable by law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees or agents, or any other person.” “That means you can’t grieve it. And you can’t bring any action against management for violations of it,” he said. “That’s the poison pill.” Hirzy, who served as an officer of EPA Headquarters Professionals’ union for 20 years, noted that none of the five unions that represent EPA employees were consulted in drafting the current policy or have a role in addressing complaints lodged through it. Grifo said that the EPA’s inspector general undertakes some investigations. But that office focuses on criminal cases of waste, fraud, and abuse and has only undertaken a very limited number of employee integrity cases in recent years. An EPA scientist who filed a scientific integrity complaint with Grifo’s office said they, too, feel it is imperative to hold corrupt actors responsible. “There have been multiple recent meeting about scientific integrity recently, and over and over they say that they are not here to punish,” they said. “The word ‘punish’ always comes up here as, ‘We are not here to punish.’ We hear that they want to create a new culture moving forward. But if there are absolutely no consequences when breaches of scientific integrity happen, then the policy doesn’t have any effect.” The scientist, who spoke with The Intercept on the condition that their name, division, and subject of research were not mentioned, is one of hundreds of EPA staff members who reached out to Grifo’s office during the Trump administration. According to slides Grifo presented to EPA staff on March 31, 73 people sought help from her office in 2020 alone: triple the number that queried the office in 2016. The biggest proportion of those, 64 percent, complained of interference. Others alleged suppression, manipulation of scientific evidence, and alteration of scientific products. The number of complaints that involved the office of the administrator also shot up under President Donald Trump. According to the presentation, the office was processing 25 active complaints as of March 31. I Can’t Sleep At Night While the office works through that backlog, the people who have filed the outstanding complaints can be under extraordinary pressures. “I can’t sleep at night,” said the EPA staffer who filed the scientific integrity allegation now pending with Grifo’s office. “I am under so much mental strain, I couldn’t get out of bed for a while.” The scientist, who works on an issue of significance to public health, described witnessing their superior altering their work in a way that they believe could result in widespread health consequences. “I lie awake at night thinking about the impact this is going to have on the American public.”

