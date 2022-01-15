The Federal Reserve’s role in the climate emergency is “limited,” Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, to what is effectively an educational role in helping financial institutions understand their long-term risk. Powell’s narrow approach was offered in response to questioning from Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who have pushed for the Fed to take a more aggressive posture.

“Our role on climate change is a limited one, but it’s an important one,” Powell said during Tuesday’s confirmation hearing in the Senate Banking Committee to reappoint him as chair of the Federal Reserve. “It is to ensure that banking institutions we regulate understand their risks and can manage them, and it’s also to look after financial stability.” “Well, the world is running out of time to deal with the climate crisis,” replied Warren, “and the Fed has an important role to play here, and I hope the Fed will step up.” Powell’s nomination is threatened by Democratic doubts about his interest in tackling the climate crisis. Powell’s past reticence on climate change’s relevance is one of the key reasons that Warren and Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., oppose the reappointment of this centrist Republican, who was nominated to the Fed board by President Barack Obama in 2012 and made chair by President Donald Trump in 2018.

At the hearing, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the ranking Republican on the committee, encouraged Powell to ignore climate. In his opening statement, Toomey called global warming “politically charged” and insisted that it is “totally irrelevant” to the Fed’s job of maximizing employment and ensuring stable prices. Though Powell sees the Fed as a steward of stability, climate stress scenarios measuring how banks will fare amid oncoming global warming would not incur regulatory action, he said. “We are looking at climate stress tests. I think it’s very likely that climate stress scenarios, as we like to call them, will be a key tool going forward,” Powell said. “I would stress these are very different from the regular stress tests, which affect capital. Climate stress scenarios, at this stage, are really about ensuring large financial institutions understand the risks they are taking, including the risks that may be inherent in their business model regarding climate change over time.” Under the stress tests that were set up after the 2008 financial meltdown, banks face real consequences if the Fed’s analysis shows that they aren’t well positioned to weather a downturn. If they don’t take corrective action, they could be prevented from paying out their executives and shareholders with dividends.

Powell indicated that he’s more worried about the “transition risk” of climate action than what one might call the “civilizational collapse risk” of inaction.