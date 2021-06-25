Photo: Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images



When Kimberly Yarck went to work nearly nine years ago as a nurse on the medical-surgical floor at Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell, Montana, she found herself part of a finely tuned operation. Her floor followed a model wherein a team of one registered nurse, or RN, and one certified nursing assistant, or CNA, were assigned five patients. “That was perfect,” Yarck said. “Great communication and good teamwork.” went to work nearly nine years ago as a nurse on the medical-surgical floor at Logan Health Medical Center in Kalispell, Montana, she found herself part of a finely tuned operation. Her floor followed a model wherein a team of one registered nurse, or RN, and one certified nursing assistant, or CNA, were assigned five patients. “That was perfect,” Yarck said. “Great communication and good teamwork.” But in the intervening years, management restructuring as well as subsequent failure to recruit and retain nurses and nurse aides left the staff depleted, and as a result, nurses were forced to take on more patients. Now, the same RN/CNA duo is taking as many as eight people into their care at once, an uptick in responsibility that, according to Yarck, has impacted her ability to tend to bedridden patients. She’s now seeing more patients develop bed sores and other hospital-related ailments. “We try to prevent them, but if you don’t have enough people on hand, it happens,” she said. Logan Health has above-average levels of hospital-acquired infections for four of the five infection types tracked by the Leapfrog insurance analysis group. Logan Health did not respond to a request for comment. There’s plenty of research to support Yarck’s warnings about hospital staffing: Multiple studies have reported a link between short nurse staffing and higher rates of hospital-acquired infections. A 2020 study on sepsis, published in the American Journal of Infection Control, found that each “additional patient per nurse is associated with 12% higher odds of in-hospital mortality, 7% higher odds of 60-day mortality, 7% higher odds of 60-day readmission.” Hospital-acquired infections kill 98,000 Americans annually; bed sores in particular pose a threat, as they can lead to sepsis unless they are prevented and cared for with proper nursing.

Nurse staffing could become more scant unless hospitals take action to shore up their workforce. According to a 2018 survey by RNnetwork, a nurse staffing agency, 80 percent of nurses said there was a shortage in their facility. Many hospital executives claim there simply aren’t enough nurses, but Linda Aiken, a professor of nursing at the University of Pennsylvania, says that argument doesn’t hold water. “We’ve doubled the number of nurses graduating to over 160,000 nurses every year, compared to 70,000 15 years ago,” she said. “Why didn’t that make a difference? The fact is that these hospitals are not employing enough nurses. They’re not offering employment opportunities that are satisfactory to nurses.” Indeed, many nurses contend that wages aren’t high enough, the work is made more dangerous by a depleted staff, and management doesn’t listen to their concerns. “Nurses really tell the truth,” said Aiken. “They’re not cooking stuff up, nor are they saying stuff because they want more money. They are people who are really trying to provide good care in a desperate situation where they are not getting good help. The solution is to hire more nurses.”

The staffing shortage has been made even more apparent during the Covid-19 pandemic which, despite $175 federal billion in aid to U.S. hospitals (including $30 million in grants to Logan Health), has left nurses and hospital workers feeling more overworked than ever before. Given that hospital stays have skyrocketed during the pandemic, the risks of short-staffing — and in turn, hospital-acquired infections — have become even more pertinent. “The rates of hospital acquired infections are way too high, even well before Covid and the deaths are really unacceptable,” said Aiken. Speaking about sepsis, Aiken added, “We know scientifically that you have to recognize sepsis very fast. It’s a clinical cascade that has to happen very rapidly. It requires sophisticated nursing.”