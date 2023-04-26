Among the high-profile departures announced on bloody Monday, one may prove far more historically consequential than the other two. Susan Rice cut a low public profile in her role as director of the Domestic Policy Council, but it is as important a role as any other inside the White House — perhaps more than any other. The choice of her successor will be arguably the most significant President Joe Biden makes in the back half of his first term. With the House in Republican hands, the Biden administration’s ability to wield executive power when it comes to immigration, wages, implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, executing on its care economy agenda, implementing gun control policies, securing voting rights, or finding creative ways to expand access to abortion services will heavily depend on who Biden taps to run the Domestic Policy Council. The position will also take on heightened importance if the Supreme Court ultimately rejects the administration’s student debt relief plan. Biden will have a free hand, as the position is not Senate confirmed. That’s a good thing for one of the leading candidates, Twitter jouster and White House adviser Neera Tanden, who is in the running for the job. She was previously tapped to run the Office of Management and Budget, but bipartisan opposition doomed her bid in the Senate. She was brought into the White House anyway and now serves as staff secretary, an influential position. While Tanden would bring an unusual amount of intraparty polarization, to put it gently, to a role that requires broad coalition building in order to execute on strategy, the shortlist of those being discussed, according to well-placed sources in and out of the White House, also includes Tom Perez, Tara McGuinness, Sarah Bianchi, Emmy Ruiz, Ann O’Leary, and Carmel Martin. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity so as not to harm relationships with the White House or undermine the odds of any particular candidate.

The role requires a high degree of executive, managerial, and organizational chops, given that it is at the center of the processes of creating a policy agenda, building a coalition to support it, and finding the ability to execute it amid competing jurisdictions and power centers. It’s not enough to have the right politics when it comes to immigration, for instance; it also requires designing a policy that can be effectively implemented across federal agencies and state and local governments under crisis conditions. (Rice was widely panned by immigration groups for her role on that front.) Or, to take another example, when it comes to climate, being an effective adviser means not just getting money out the door, but also making sure it gets out both quickly and efficiently to projects that actually come on line. Perez and Tanden, in their roles at the Democratic National Committee and Center for American Progress, respectively, came in for substantial criticism from staff and external partners for their management of their operations, which could hinder their candidacy for a position that requires managerial expertise. The White House, presented with the shortlist and provided a sketch of descriptions of the candidates below, declined to comment.

Tom Perez: As secretary of labor under President Barack Obama, Perez was generally considered among the more progressive members of the cabinet. More recently, his tenure as head of the Democratic National Committee involved a mishandling of the Iowa caucuses so extreme it literally ended the Iowa caucuses, and he managed to regularly alienate the progressive wing of the party yet badly underperformed when it came to fundraising. Meanwhile, the party’s data infrastructure ossified under his management, as Republicans, for the first time in the tech era, overtook Democrats in their data capacity.